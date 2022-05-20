Sikh preacher Daduwal wants Sukhbir out from SGPC-led joint panel on Sikh prisoners

The Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (adhoc) president and Sikh preacher Baljit Singh Daduwal on Thursday demanded the SGPC to expel Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal from the join panel constituted by the apex gurdwara body on the issue of Sikh prisoners.

Daduwal, who is a member of the panel, handed over a letter to SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami during the first meeting of the 11-member joint committee formed after the “panthic convention” held at the SGPC’s headquarters here on May 11. The meeting resolved to press the Centre on the issue of the release of Sikh prisoners lodged in various jails across the country.

Daduwal, in the letter, demanded that Sukhbir Badal must be expelled from the panel, saying that role of the SAD president has not remained in favour of the community during the previous SAD-BJP regime.

Despite questioning the role of Badal, he did not boycott the meeting and was seen along with the SAD chief during the media interaction as well.

“I spoke to Sukhbir during the meeting that he must be answerable to the community first on the developments including Bargari sacrilege, that went against the community during SAD regime,” Daduwal claimed while speaking over phone.

However, former DSGMC presidents Paramjit Singh Sarna and Manjit Singh GK denied his claim, but confirmed that he handed over a letter to Dhami, that was not read during the meeting.

Panel to meet Modi, Shah

During the meeting, the panel resolved to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah to press the issue of the release of Sikh prisoners, including assassinators of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh.

The decision comes a day after Supreme Court ordered the release of A G Perarivalan, one of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, exercising its special powers under Article 142 of the Constitution.

“The verdict given by the SC will also be cited in the representations to Centre in the case of Sikh prisoners,” Dhami, who heads the panel, said.

The panel also decided to hold meetings with Karnataka and Delhi chief ministers to ask them to immediately take a decision on the release of Sikh prisoners under their respective state jurisdictions, Dhami said.

The meeting was attended by all the panel members, including Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Harmeet Singh Kalka and Damdami Taksal chief Harnam Singh Khalsa. The panel member and SAD (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann sent his representative Jaskaran Singh Kahan Singh Wala.

Two prisoners, Balwant Singh Rajoana and Jagtar Singh Hawara, are among the convicts in the case of former chief minister Beant Singh’s assassination. Other prominent prisoner is Davinderpal Singh Bhullar, convict in Delhi bomb blast case. These prisoners are on top in the list being carried by the joint panel.

The SGPC president said that with the consensus of all the members of the joint committee, it has been decided to form an advisory committee of retired judges of the Supreme Court and high court and take views from all the respective organisations. He added that sub-committees would be formed as per the requirement under this joint committee.

