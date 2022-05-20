Sikh preacher Daduwal wants Sukhbir out from SGPC-led joint panel on Sikh prisoners
The Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (adhoc) president and Sikh preacher Baljit Singh Daduwal on Thursday demanded the SGPC to expel Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal from the join panel constituted by the apex gurdwara body on the issue of Sikh prisoners.
Daduwal, who is a member of the panel, handed over a letter to SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami during the first meeting of the 11-member joint committee formed after the “panthic convention” held at the SGPC’s headquarters here on May 11. The meeting resolved to press the Centre on the issue of the release of Sikh prisoners lodged in various jails across the country.
Daduwal, in the letter, demanded that Sukhbir Badal must be expelled from the panel, saying that role of the SAD president has not remained in favour of the community during the previous SAD-BJP regime.
Despite questioning the role of Badal, he did not boycott the meeting and was seen along with the SAD chief during the media interaction as well.
“I spoke to Sukhbir during the meeting that he must be answerable to the community first on the developments including Bargari sacrilege, that went against the community during SAD regime,” Daduwal claimed while speaking over phone.
However, former DSGMC presidents Paramjit Singh Sarna and Manjit Singh GK denied his claim, but confirmed that he handed over a letter to Dhami, that was not read during the meeting.
Panel to meet Modi, Shah
During the meeting, the panel resolved to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah to press the issue of the release of Sikh prisoners, including assassinators of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh.
The decision comes a day after Supreme Court ordered the release of A G Perarivalan, one of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, exercising its special powers under Article 142 of the Constitution.
“The verdict given by the SC will also be cited in the representations to Centre in the case of Sikh prisoners,” Dhami, who heads the panel, said.
The panel also decided to hold meetings with Karnataka and Delhi chief ministers to ask them to immediately take a decision on the release of Sikh prisoners under their respective state jurisdictions, Dhami said.
The meeting was attended by all the panel members, including Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Harmeet Singh Kalka and Damdami Taksal chief Harnam Singh Khalsa. The panel member and SAD (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann sent his representative Jaskaran Singh Kahan Singh Wala.
Two prisoners, Balwant Singh Rajoana and Jagtar Singh Hawara, are among the convicts in the case of former chief minister Beant Singh’s assassination. Other prominent prisoner is Davinderpal Singh Bhullar, convict in Delhi bomb blast case. These prisoners are on top in the list being carried by the joint panel.
The SGPC president said that with the consensus of all the members of the joint committee, it has been decided to form an advisory committee of retired judges of the Supreme Court and high court and take views from all the respective organisations. He added that sub-committees would be formed as per the requirement under this joint committee.
-
Defying govt orders, Karnal farmers begin paddy transplantation
Farmers in several villages of Karnal have started transplantation of paddy, defying government orders that prohibit sowing of the water-guzzling crop before June 15. As per the reports, farmers were seen pumping out groundwater and flooding their fields in Samora, Ramba, Salaru, Sangoha, Sangohi, Darar, Churni and Bibipur villages of Indri block in district in lack of action by authorities. They can grow three-four crops per year.
-
LS Speaker to inaugurate UP Assembly’s orientation programme today
LUCKNOW Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will on Friday inaugurate the UP Assembly's two-day orientation programme for new members and implementation of the e-Vidhan system. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, leader of opposition Akhilesh Yadav and state assembly speaker Satish Mahana will be present at the inaugural session and address new members there. Minister for finance and parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna will give a vote of thanks on the occasion.
-
Maruti Suzuki, Haryana ink pact for Sonepat plant
Auto major, Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Thursday signed an agreement with the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation for allotment of land to set up a car manufacturing unit on 800 acre at the industrial model township Kharkhauda in Sonepat. The decision to allot IMT Kharkhauda land to MSIL was taken during a meeting of the Haryana Enterprise Promotion Board, headed by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on November 13 last year.
-
Kidnapped to raise cash for marriage, cops rescue toddler in 17 hrs from clutches of security guard
Mumbai: A security guard has been arrested on Wednesday for allegedly kidnapping a three-year-old son of a labourer from an under-construction site in Malad (west) for a ransom of ₹50,000. The Malad police traced the security guard and rescued the toddler in 17 hours after the incident was reported. The child's parents then approached the Malad police and reported the matter.
-
Ludhiana | 25-year-old arrested for stealing ₹35,000 from scooter
The CIA-1 staff and Daresi police have arrested a 25-year-old man for stealing ₹35,000 from the dickey of a scooter parked outside a bank in Sundar Nagar on May 9. The accused, identified as Amit Verma alias Gora of MIG Flats, Dugri, was nabbed near Mini Secretariat on the basis of a tip-off. A case had been registered based on the complaint of a trader Sunil Kumar.
