‘Sikhiya Kranti’: Punjab launches 2,000 crore campaign to transform government schools

Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Singh Mann, along with former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, on Monday launched ‘Sikhiya Kranti’, a 54-day campaign to improve basic amenities in nearly 12,000 government schools across the state. Chief Minister said the state government has also implemented a school mentorship programme as part of which IAS/IPS officers adopt rural schools across the state and mentor students for excelling in life. (HT Photo)

As part of the campaign, the schools will be provided with modern learning facilities, clean drinking water, high-speed wireless internet connections, separate toilets for girls and boys, desks, chairs and boundary walls, for which the state government has allocated ₹2,000 crore.

In his address after dedicating a new block in the state-of-the-art School of Eminence in Nawanshahr, the CM said the state government is making concerted efforts to boost the health and education system in Punjab.

“Earlier, the common man sent their children to government schools out of compulsion as private schools charged hefty fee, but now, they want to send their wards to government schools as the whole education system has been revamped,” CM Mann said.

Mann said the state government has been sending teachers abroad and to prestigious national institutes to upskill them.

“The well-trained staff has helped enhance the rate of admissions in government schools,” he added.

The CM said the state government has also implemented a school mentorship programme as part of which IAS/IPS officers adopt rural schools across the state and mentor students for excelling in life. He said this pilot project will be introduced in 80 schools of eminence and every officer will be allotted a school for a period of five years, irrespective of their place of posting.

Addressing the gathering Sisodia, whose name was mentioned on the inauguration plaque, said the Punjab government is working tirelessly to give wings to students’ dreams. “The education system is being completely transformed in the state. We don’t indulge in politics of dividing people on sectarian lines, we empower people through quality education,” said Sisodia.

The former deputy CM of Delhi said that in the last three years, more than 12,000 schools have undergone complete transformation.