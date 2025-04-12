Ludhiana: Inauguration of incomplete school work under Sikhya Kranti project riles Ludhiana teachers

Amid the state government rolling out its much-hyped Sikhya Kranti, a campaign promising transformation in government schools, an incomplete project in Kundanpuri has been showcased as an achievement. A teachers’ association has termed it a misuse of public trust. Madan Lal Bagga inaugurated infra works at Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Kundanpuri, on April 7. (HT File)

On April 7, the Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Kundanpuri, became the centre of celebration as Ludhiana North MLA Madan Lal Bagga inaugurated two newly constructed rooms for the school’s 550 students. But behind the ceremonial ribbons and applause, a glaring irony stood exposed as one of the rooms was still incomplete, with floor tiling yet to be done. Despite this, a separate inauguration plaque was unveiled, marking it as a finished milestone.

Principal Aradhana Bagha admitted that while one room had been completed nearly three months ago, the second was still awaiting finishing touches. “Only the tiling work is left, which will be done in a day or two,” she said, adding that the school had received over ₹6.5 lakh for that room.

The Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) criticised the move, calling it a misuse of public trust and resources. “Politicians are making a mockery of development by inaugurating incomplete projects. This is all about ticking boxes and collecting photo ops,” said Daljit Singh Samrala, district president of the DTF. He further added, “No effort is being made to boost enrolments or learning outcomes. It is just a waste of time, energy and money that could have been better utilised.”

On Friday, cabinet minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond inaugurated development works worth ₹24.92 lakh across five government schools in the Khanna constituency. These included new classrooms, bathroom blocks, a boundary wall and assembly grounds. The projects spanned across Government Primary School in Kauri, Government Senior Secondary School in Libra and schools in Dahiru with a focus on infrastructure upgrades like furniture, projectors and sanitation.

In Jawahar Nagar, Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora, accompanied by councillor Kapil Kumar Sonu, Nikki Kohli and others, inaugurated a newly constructed boundary wall of the School of Eminence. Principal Vishwakirat Kaur Kahlon, staff members and others welcomed the dignitaries. MP Arora also announced funding for two additional rooms from the MPLAD fund.

As Punjab marches forward under the banner of Sikhya Kranti, the educators’ front argues that the “real test lies not in ribbon-cutting ceremonies but in creating functional, inclusive and truly reformed” educational spaces.