Sippy Sidhu murder case: Forensics’ take on bullet injury contradicts eyewitness version, states Kalyani’s counsel

The defence counsel for Kalyani Singh, the main accused in the Sippy Sidhu murder case, alleged that there was a major discrepancy in the forensics team’s deposition and the eyewitness’ account on one of the gunshots fired at the victim. This was stated during the examination of prosecution witnesses on Monday. Defence counsel Sartej Singh Narula stated that this goes against the testimony of the eyewitness, who had claimed that a figure, with his face covered, had entered the park in Sector 27 where Sidhu was allegedly present with Kalyani, and shot Sidhu from the back from the same level. (HT File)

The shot in question is cited as shot number 4 in the deposition statement of witness number 14, Dr Amandeep Singh, the forensic expert from Government Medical College & Hospital (GMCH), Sector-32, Chandigarh.

Dr Singh, who was part of the team which conducted the post-mortem in 2015, had stated that shot number 4, fired at Sidhu’s back, had a downward wound track, suggesting that the assailant was positioned higher than the victim.

Narula alleged that this creates a discrepancy regarding where the shot was fired from, as the eyewitness account said it was fired from the same level while the doctor’s deposition states it was fired from a higher level.

Next hearing on November 4

On Monday, the testimony of inspector Dinesh Kumar was also recorded regarding the seizure memo of this case. The case is next listed for November 14. Dr RM Tripathi, deputy director (toxicology) of CFSL, Chandigarh, and Dr M Baskar, deputy director (Physics) of CFSL, Chandigarh, will be summoned as witnesses by the prosecution. So far, 15 of 123 witnesses have been examined.