Sippy Sidhu murder: CBI announces 10 lakh reward for info

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has announced a reward of ₹10 lakh to any person who provides credible information about the murder of national shooter and advocate Sukhmanpreet Singh, aka Sippy Sidhu, who was gunned down at a park in Sector 27, Chandigarh,on September 20, 2015. The case remains unsolved to date.

A CBI sleuth privy to the investigations said that it is part of the investigations, as cash rewards can at times motivate people to provide more information and leads.

This is, however, not the first time when the CBI has announced a reward in the case. A similar reward of ₹5 lakh was announced on September 6, 2016, as well. “While some calls had come in, the information hadn’t helped in advancing the case by much,” said the CBI official, on the condition of anonymity.

Family confused by announcement

Meanwhile, the announcement did not go down well with Sippy Sidhu’s family, who have been waiting for justice for the past six years.

The victim’s younger brother Jippy Sidhu said over a phone call: “The announcement is unexpected. When the accused has been mentioned by name during the investigations, then what was the need for announcing another reward for the same information?”

Jippy, who is out of town, will be returning and meeting CBI officials on Saturday to discuss the matter.

After Sippy Sidhu, 36, was shot dead, his family had alleged the involvement of a judge’s daughter. The woman, reportedly a friend of Sidhu, was summoned and questioned twice by the Chandigarh Police during the initial probe.

After Sidhu’s family held protests alleging that she was being shielded by police, the UT administration on January 22, 2016, recommended a CBI probe into the case.

In December 2020, the CBI had informed court that it had no evidence about the woman’s involvement. The federal agency, however, added it would like to keep the investigation open as it had “strong suspicions about the role of (woman’s name hidden) to eliminate Sippy Sidhu.”

