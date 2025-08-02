Search
Sat, Aug 02, 2025
Sirsa varsity staff unpaid for months, fire dept also awaits salaries: Sampat Singh

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Published on: Aug 02, 2025 09:22 am IST

Former Haryana finance minister and senior Congress leader Sampat Singh on Friday raised concerns over the severe financial crisis at Sirsa’s Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU), alleging that teaching and non-teaching staff have not received salaries for two months due to a budget shortfall of 155.29 crore.

He alleged that only 68 of the 141 sanctioned faculty posts are filled, impacting teaching and research activities.
At a press conference in Sirsa, Singh said the university generated 32.20 crore from tuition and internal sources and received a 27 crore loan from the state government, totalling 59.20 crore—far short of the estimated 193.81 crore needed for the current fiscal year.

He alleged that despite the financial crunch, 535 unskilled workers were hired over the last decade via outsourcing without transparency, while 99 crucial skilled staff posts remain vacant. Only 68 of the 141 sanctioned faculty posts are filled, impacting teaching and research activities.

Singh further claimed that a former vice-chancellor, who held additional charge, appointed 20 individuals—mostly from his village—violating norms. The university has also liquidated 46.38 crore in fixed deposits meant for pensions and infrastructure. A 9.80 crore IT and computer centre built in 2023 remains unused due to lack of operational funds.

He demanded the Haryana government release 50 crore immediately and another 100 crore during the fiscal year, along with a Vidhan Sabha Committee probe into the financial mismanagement.

Separately, fire department employees hired through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRNL) have not received salaries for four months. Their association warned of a protest in Panchkula on August 14 if dues and contract extensions are not addressed.

Follow Us On