chandigarh news

SIT nabs 3 more in Haryana constable recruitment scam

Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Panchkula police arrested three more people in the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) male constable recruitment exam
On January 12, Panchkula commissioner of police Saurabh Singh had constituted an SIT to probe Haryana constable recruitment scam. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Panchkula police arrested three more people in the scam. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Feb 09, 2022 12:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Panchkula police arrested three more people in the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) male constable recruitment exam. They allegedly impersonated another person during the screening test held at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium on December 20 last year.

The arrested persons have been identified as Komal Rani from Hisar, Simran from Fatehabad and Sunil Kumar from Hisar. So far, 36 people have been arrested in the case.

An FIR has been filed in this regard at Sector 5 police station under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code on December 26. Apart from the FIR, a total of eight FIRs have also been registered by the police in the same matter and there are over 150 accused.

On January 12, Panchkula commissioner of police Saurabh Singh had constituted an SIT to probe the scam.

Vijay Kumar Nehra, ACP (headquarters), who is leading the probe in the case, said all accused would be nabbed soon.

