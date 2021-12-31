Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / SIT report giving clean chit to security forces in Hyderpora encounter wrong: Farooq
SIT report giving clean chit to security forces in Hyderpora encounter wrong: Farooq

The police should not work like this wherein they cause pain to the hearts of people, says National Conference president Farooq Abdullah
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has sought a judicial probe in the Hyderpora encounter. (HT File Photo)
Published on Dec 31, 2021 02:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said that the SIT report giving clean chit to security forces was wrong and civilians were killed by police during Hyderpora encounter.

The police had on Wednesday warned political leaders against casting doubts upon the evidence obtained by the SIT in the Hyderpora encounter case.

“The police’s report is wrong. The police had tried to save themselves. They (civilians) were killed by the police,” Farooq told reporters on the sidelines of a function.

A judicial probe should be announced to bring out the truth of the Hyderpora encounter, he added.

“The police should not work like this wherein they cause pain to the hearts of people,” the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said.

Soon after SIT head DIG Sujit Kumar on Tuesday indicated no wrongdoing on part of the security forces in the Hyderpora encounter, almost all top leaders of mainstream political parties had questioned the probe by SIT.

Even the families of civilians termed the investigation fabricated.

Three civilians were killed in the encounter at Srinagar’s Hyderpora.

Asked about the delimitation commission’s draft report, Abdullah said the NC has framed a response to the report and will submit it soon.

“We have framed a response to the delimitation panel’s report, which will be submitted to the commission. It will be made public soon,” the MP from Srinagar added.

Story Saved
