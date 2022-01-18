Sitting Congress MLAs from Khadoor Sahib, Khemkaran in a quandary over ticket

The incumbent MLAs of the ruling Congress from Tarn Taran district’s Khadoor Sahib and Khemkaran segments are in a quandary over their candidature. The party didn’t name candidates for the said seats in its first list, implying that the sitting legislators were not the obvious choice.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Two-time MLA from Khadoor Sahib Ramanjit Singh Sikki has been facing a stiff challenge from party’s member of Parliament (MP) Jasbir Singh Dimpa, while Khemkaran MLA Sukhpal Singh Bhullar is facing heat from his elder brother and senior Congress leader Anoop Singh Bhullar.

Dimpa has already been campaigning in Khadoor Sahib for a couple of months with an eye on the ticket either for himself or his son Updesh Gill. Sikki has been camping in Chandigarh for about a week and meeting people to set the tide in his favour.

Dimpa, however, claims that he has only been canvassing for the party. “I will support anybody the party high-command will choose,” he said in reply to a question what if Sikki is the party candidate. Dimpa and Sikki have not been sharing the stage at party events in the constituency in the recent weeks. Both are holding separate functions to mobilise support. Though Sikki won the last two assembly elections from the segment that was considered an Akali Dal bastion, MP Dimpa also considers Khadoor Sahib as his stronghold. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has already fielded former minister Ranjit Singh Brahmpura from the segment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Khemkaran constituency, Sukhpal Singh Bhullar has been facing a challenge from his elder brother Anoop Singh Bhullar. The day the Congress party released its first list 86 candidates, Anoop, on his Facebook page, demanded party ticket for his father and former minister Gurchet Singh Bhullar.

“If the party high command will give the ticket to my father (Gurchet Singh Bhullar), I will support him. If anyone else gets the ticket, I will fight the election as an independent candidate,” Anoop told HT over phone, adding, “I am confident that the party won’t give ticket to my brother Sukhpal.”

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and vice-chairman of Punjab Mandi Board Tejpreet Singh Peter said, “If the party gives ticket to any member of the Bhullar family, I and my workers will oppose this. The party should consider giving ticket to somebody else.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the 2017 assembly elections, Sukhpal managed to get the party ticket with the support of former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh. In the 2012 elections, his father Gurchet Singh Bhullar was the party candidate.

Insiders say it will be a tough call for the party to name candidates for the two seats. “Ignoring sitting MLAs is not easy as there will be widespread dissent,” said a party leader on condition of anonymity.

Repeated attempts to contact Sikki and Sukhpal Bhullar for comment went futile.