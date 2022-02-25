SIT to probe Yamunanagar communal clash

Almost a week after two communities allegedly clashed over a sound system in Nagal village, Yamunanagar superintendent of police Kamaldeep Goyal on Thursday constituted a deputy superintendent of police-led special investigation team to probe the matter.

On February 18, members of one community called a mahapanchayat in Todarpur village to protest against a purported police lapse in booking members of the other community under “weaker sections” of the Indian Penal Code, which allowed them to get released on bail. However, the protest was called off on the assurance of the SP. Meanwhile, two cross FIRs have been registered at Jathlana Police Station since the clashes.

Kamal Khan, the complainant, said “At least 10-15 houses belonging to our community were attacked with weapons by members of the other community after a panchayat was called, and even the women were not spared. The police exhibited bias upon arriving on the spot, and did not book the accused under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy).”

Khan’s complaint was registered under sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 ( every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 295-A ( deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class), 323 ( voluntarily causing hurt), 379B (snatching after preparation made for causing death), 427 (damages), 452 ( House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 506 ( criminal intimidation) against 33 named suspects and others.

However, Narinder Kumar, the complainant from the opposite party claimed that several men from the other community had insulted their religious beliefs at an event organised at his residence.

“After the police arrived late at night and asked us to switch off the speakers after someone complained, we arranged a small speaker and continued with the jagran with reduced volume to avoid inconvenience. Soon, some men from the other community came and attacked several of us, under the influence of alcohol” he said, refusing to disclose other details or the assembly of a panchayat as claimed by Khan.

Kumar’s FIR was registered against 22 named men and others, under sections 148, 149, 323, 506, 295A, 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 296 (disturbing religious assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.

Following the incident, inspector Puran Singh, the then station house officer, a head constable and two other police personnel were suspended for the lapse. Last year too, a similar religious clash had erupted between the two groups on Diwali.

On Khan’s allegations, DSP, Radaur, Rajat Gulia said, “Other sections in the FIR can be added after consulting doctors and following the course of the investigation, if the allegations are proved true.”

Khan claimed that fearing the other party, at least 60 women and children have left the village. “After their bail, they threatened to seek revenge, due to which several families left on Wednesday and more joined on Thursday,” he said.

On being contacted, SP Goyal said, “The SIT under Gulia including two inspectors, a woman sub-inspector and others, will ensure a fair probe. I have ordered to set-up a police post in the village to avert such incidents in future. Even if a few women have left the village, I think they will return soon as police presence has been increased in the village.”