Situation in J&K ‘very good’ and improving further: CRPF DG

CRPF director general Kuldiep Singh said on Wednesday that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is “very good” and is improving further, even as he said 162 terrorists and Maoists were killed across the country in 2021-22.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) chief also said 1,500 terrorists and Maoists were arrested and 750 others forced to surrender in relentless operations by the force in 2021-22, while 12 of its personnel sacrificed their lives and 169 others suffered injuries.

He presided over the ‘DG parade’ ahead of the 83rd Raising Day parade of the force, which is to be attended by Union home minister Amit Shah.

The force will conduct its annual Raising Day parade at the M A Stadium in Jammu on Saturday. This is for the first time the force is observing the occasion outside Delhi-NCR.

“The situation is very good (in Jammu and Kashmir). CRPF is working as an aid to civil authorities and is providing its assistance to the local government. The situation has improved a lot and is improving further,” he said.

“The central government has directed different forces to organise annual day parades at different places in the country and display show of strength to the people.” “It will act as an inspiration and motivation for the personnel as well as the civilian population, especially the youth. It will also help in the national integration work,” he said. Asked about the killing of a CRPF personnel who was at home on leave in Kashmir recently, he said this was the first such incident this year and added the security agencies acted promptly and arrested the culprit within the shortest possible time.

“Terrorists also keep a watch who is coming and who is going. He was on leave and was killed but the culprit behind the murder was arrested and the law will take its own course and he will be punished as per the law,” he said.

To a question on terrorists using religious places to hide, he said, “Terrorists do not have any religion...wherever they are, security forces will reach and neutralise them.”

On the ensuing Amarnath Yatra, he said that the CRPF will, like every year, render all the assistance sought by the government. “When the orders will come, we will act on those orders.”

Asked whether he will arrange special screening of ‘The Kashmir Files’ film for his troops deployed in Jammu and Kashmir, he said, “I have not seen the picture so far. Any picture which is good and works as an inspiration and motivation needs to be watched.”

Addressing the parade earlier, the CRPF chief lauded the bravery and courage of his personnel and said the year 2021-22 witnessed the force eliminating 162 terrorists and Maoists, arresting 1,500 others and forcing 750 more to surrender in various operations across the country.

“New challenges do come with the passage of time and we are focused on modernisation of the force and providing our personnel with latest weapons, bullet-proof vehicles and other equipment to enhance operation capabilities,” he said, adding medical assistance compact ambulance were also provided to evacuate injured personnel during anti-terrorism operations.

The force also has six women battalions which are deployed across the country, a glaring example of women empowerment, he said.