Six Haryana deputy commissioners transferred

Karnal deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav was posted as Gurugram DC replacing Yash Garg who was transferred as Haryana Public Service Commission secretary. Sirsa DC Anish Yadav was posted as Karnal DC while Yamunanagar municipal corporation commissioner Ajay Singh Tomer was posted as Sirsa DC. (Representative Image/HT File)
Updated on Feb 09, 2022 04:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Tuesday transferred six deputy commissioners while reshuffling 21 IAS officers.

Karnal deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav was posted as Gurugram DC replacing Yash Garg who was transferred as Haryana Public Service Commission secretary. Sirsa DC Anish Yadav was posted as Karnal DC while Yamunanagar municipal corporation commissioner Ajay Singh Tomer was posted as Sirsa DC.

Jind DC Naresh Kumar was posted as Karnal municipal corporation commissioner, while state transport director Virender Kumar Dahiya was posted as Jind DC. Nuh DC Shakti Singh was posted as Rohtak DC replacing Manoj Kumar (I) who was posted as labour commissioner. Karnal municipal corporation commissioner Manoj Kumar (II) was posted as Nuh DC.

Ambala municipal corporation commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata was transferred to Yamunanagar.

Haryana Khadi and Village Industries Board chief executive Virender Lather was posted as Ambala municipal corporation commissioner. Balpreet Singh was posted as sub- divisional magistrate, Ambala Cantonment.

Forests and wildlife, environment and climate change additional chief secretary (ACS) SN Roy was posted as ACS, archives, archaeology and museums.

ACS, school education, Mahavir Singh was given the additional charge of sports and youth affairs.

Principal secretary (public health engineering) AK Singh was given the additional charge of forests and wildlife, environment and climate change.

Rohtak divisional commissioner Pankaj Yadav was posted as Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam managing director.

Haryana Human Rights Commission secretary Wazeer Singh Goyat was given the additional charge of director general, higher education and technical education. He replaced Chander Shekhar Khare who was posted as special secretary, Haryana human resources department.

Faridabad divisional commissioner Sanjay Joon was given the additional charge of resident commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi.

Haryana Public Service Commission secretary Bhupinder Singh was posted as managing director, Haryana Medical Services Corporation Ltd.

