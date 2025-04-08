Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Six injured after private bus overturns in Sector 39 in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 08, 2025 06:18 PM IST

Chandigarh Police confirmed that only two passengers reported at the hospital with minor injuries; both victims refused to file complaint against the bus driver, however, the police have issued a challan to the bus driver

Six passengers sustained injuries after a private bus travelling from Katra to Delhi overturned near the grain market (Jiri Mandi) in Sector 39 during the wee hours on Monday.

The bus driver tried to swerve sharply to avoid a collision with a car that suddenly veered into its path and lost control of the vehicle. (HT Photo)
The bus driver tried to swerve sharply to avoid a collision with a car that suddenly veered into its path and lost control of the vehicle. (HT Photo)

The accident occurred around 3 am. The bus driver tried to swerve sharply to avoid a collision with a car that suddenly veered into its path and lost control of the vehicle resulting in its overturning.

Police teams from Sector-39 and Maloya police stations, along with ambulance services, reached the scene and the injured were shifted to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, for treatment.

Among the injured, one woman was reported to be in serious condition at the time of the incident. However, police later confirmed that only two passengers reported at the hospital with minor injuries. Both victims refused to file complaint against the bus driver.

Despite this, the police have issued a challan to the bus driver Prayag Ahmed for dangerous driving.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Six injured after private bus overturns in Sector 39 in Chandigarh
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On