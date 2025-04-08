Six injured after private bus overturns in Sector 39 in Chandigarh

Six passengers sustained injuries after a private bus travelling from Katra to Delhi overturned near the grain market (Jiri Mandi) in Sector 39 during the wee hours on Monday. The bus driver tried to swerve sharply to avoid a collision with a car that suddenly veered into its path and lost control of the vehicle. (HT Photo)

The accident occurred around 3 am. The bus driver tried to swerve sharply to avoid a collision with a car that suddenly veered into its path and lost control of the vehicle resulting in its overturning.

Police teams from Sector-39 and Maloya police stations, along with ambulance services, reached the scene and the injured were shifted to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, for treatment.

Among the injured, one woman was reported to be in serious condition at the time of the incident. However, police later confirmed that only two passengers reported at the hospital with minor injuries. Both victims refused to file complaint against the bus driver.

Despite this, the police have issued a challan to the bus driver Prayag Ahmed for dangerous driving.