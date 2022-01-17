Six killed, five injured in three road accidents in Chamba, Mandi and Shimla districts

Six persons were killed and five injured in three separate road accidents in Chamba, Mandi and Shimla districts on Sunday.

The first mishap was reported from Salooni subdivision of Chamba district where three people were killed and one injured after the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell down several metres near Bhalei Mata Temple.

The deceased have been identified as Bashir Ahmed, Iqbal and Bashir Sheikh, residents of Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir. Injured Ghulam Nabi has been shifted to the Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical, Chamba, and his condition is stated to be serious.

Salooni deputy superintendent of police Mayank Chaudhary said prima facie the driver lost control over the wheel while negotiating a sharp curve. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for an autopsy.

The police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving and causing death due to negligence and further investigations are on.

The local administration has given an immediate relief of ₹10,000 each to the kin of the deceased and ₹5,000 to the injured.

In another accident reported from the Aut area of Mandi district, a couple was killed and their three children, two daughters and a son, were injured when the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge.

The deceased have been identified as Gopal Singh, 32, and his wife Dimple Kumari, 30. One of the seriously injured children has been referred to the PGI, Chandigarh.

Mandi additional superintendent of police Ashish Sharma said a case has been registered and investigations were on. The bodies of the deceased have been handed over to the family after conducting an autopsy.

The third incident happened in Nagadhar of the Nankhari area in Shimla district in which one person was killed and another injured after a pick-up truck slipped on the snow and rolled down a gorge. The deceased has been identified as Gulab Singh of Nenaseri village. The injured has been admitted to Nankhari hospital.

