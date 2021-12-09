Six mini islands set up in Sukhna Lake to draw more migratory birds

To attract more migratory birds to Sukhna Lake and provide them with space to feed, the UT forest and wildlife department has planned to set up six ‘mini islands’ in the waterbody. Five of these are already in place, while the sixth one will be developed within the next two to three days, said the department officials.

Chandigarh chief conservator of forests Debendra Dalai said, “With the water level of Sukhna being higher than previous years, the islands have been raised to make it easier for the birds to feed. Last year too, we had created an island this way for the birds, but the number has been increased to six this time.” The islands can be spotted when going to the lake from the regulator end and taking the forest path.

After reaching the danger mark of 1,163 ft, the floodgates of Sukhna had to be opened four times in August and September, the last time being on September 30. On Tuesday, the water level of Sukhna was still at 1160.5 ft as compared to the usual 1155-1159 ft in winters.

Joint director of the UT animal husbandry, Dr Kanwarjit Singh Bhangoo said, “When the water level is too high, it becomes difficult for the birds to feed as they have to dive deeper for food. Further, the islands also provide a space for birds to sit by the lake’s surface. However, any increase in the number of birds will be gradual and the number won’t shoot up in just a few days.”

The number of migratory birds that have come to Sukhna Lake has been lower than normal till now, said Dalai, adding that the department was yet to carry out its own survey.

The Chandigarh Bird Club (CBC) had carried out its annual census on November 14, where 335 waterfowls were found at Sukhna and Dhanas lakes. This number was the lowest since the group started conducting the census back in 2017 on the birth anniversary of Salim Ali, the ‘birdman of India’.

The number of waterfowls identified has approximately cut into half in comparison with 717 such birds identified in 2017.

The bird club will conduct another census in February to get a better picture of how many birds visited Sukhna Lake in the winters. Dalai also said that they were hopeful that more birds will flock to Sukhna Lake towards the end of December.