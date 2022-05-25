Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Six of family killed as speeding truck collides with pick-up van in Jind

Six members of a family were killed and seventeen others were injured after a speeding truck collided with the pick-up van they were travelling in on the Jind-Kaithal highway near Kandela village in Jind
The victims’ bodies were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Jind, while the injured are undergoing treatment (HT Photo)
Published on May 25, 2022 02:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

Six members of a family were killed and seventeen others were injured after a speeding truck collided with the pick-up van they were travelling in on the Jind-Kaithal highway near Kandela village in Jind on Tuesday morning.

The victims, Channo Devi, 45, Shishpal, 39, Ankush, 15, Dhana Singh, 70, Surji Devi, 65, and another person whose identity is yet to be ascertained, were returning from Haridwar after immersing the ashes of their relative, Pyare Lal of Narnaund, in the Ganga.

A police spokesperson said, “The truck driver fled, leaving his truck on the spot. We are trying to gather information regarding the absconding driver and the owner of the truck.”

“The victims’ bodies were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Jind, while the injured are undergoing treatment,” the spokesperson said.

