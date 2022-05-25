Six of family killed as speeding truck collides with pick-up van in Jind
Six members of a family were killed and seventeen others were injured after a speeding truck collided with the pick-up van they were travelling in on the Jind-Kaithal highway near Kandela village in Jind on Tuesday morning.
The victims, Channo Devi, 45, Shishpal, 39, Ankush, 15, Dhana Singh, 70, Surji Devi, 65, and another person whose identity is yet to be ascertained, were returning from Haridwar after immersing the ashes of their relative, Pyare Lal of Narnaund, in the Ganga.
A police spokesperson said, “The truck driver fled, leaving his truck on the spot. We are trying to gather information regarding the absconding driver and the owner of the truck.”
“The victims’ bodies were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Jind, while the injured are undergoing treatment,” the spokesperson said.
-
BJP block president booked under SC Act in Ferozepur
A block president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Kunwar Partap Singh, and his son besides eight unidentified persons have been booked under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act besides on the charges of snatching, house trespass, wrongfully restrain and criminal intimidation on the complaint of a 32-year-old woman in Ferozepur on Tuesday. Following a complaint, an FIR was registered, said police.
-
Himachal Police approach other states to nab paper leak kingpins
Under fire from different quarters for the high-intensity paper leak scam that rocked the politics in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, the police have sought assistance from other states in arresting the kingpins involved in paper leaks in their respective states. Director-general of police Sanjay Kundu has sought assistance from Kundu who is supervising the probe being conducted by the SIT's counterparts in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana in arresting the kingpins involved in paper leaks in their states.
-
Milk procurement prices hiked by ₹55 per kg fat in Punjab
Punjab cooperation minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday announced an increase in milk procurement prices by ₹55 per kg fat for dairy farmers. The dairy farmers, under the banner of Progressive Dairy Farmers Association, on May 21 held a massive protest at a state-owned milk plant in Mohali, seeking hike in milk procurement prices. They had demanded at least ₹100 per kg fat increase in the procurement price.
-
Emergency ambulance employees to go on strike on Wednesday
The 108 and 102 emergency ambulances will go off road on Wednesday as the employees have announced to cease work if their demands are not met. Currently, the ambulance service is being operated by Patna-based Company Pashupatinath Distributors Private Limited. Earlier, the GVK-EMRI operated the services for more than a decade since its launch in 2010.
-
Former Punjab minister Tota Singh cremated with full state honours
Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Punjab education minister Tota Singh was cremated with full state honours at Moga on Tuesday. His sons, including SAD leader Barjinder Singh Makhan Brar, performed the last rites. The 80-year-old trusted lieutenant of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal had died at a private hospital in Mohali on Saturday while undergoing treatment for a liver-related ailment. He became the education minister after his maiden win in 1997.
