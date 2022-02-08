Six officials transferred in J&K
The J&K government on Tuesday ordered transfers and postings of six officers with immediate effect. Navneet Singh was transferred and posted as additional CEO, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and Naresh Kumar as joint director of the directorate of information, J&K, vice Irshad Ahmad, who will report to the general administration department, for further posting.
Sudhir Bali was transferred and posted as subdivisional magistrate, Bhawan, Katra; Chander Parkash as deputy CEO, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board; while Deepak Dubey was recalled and posted as deputy director (audio-visual) in the directorate of information.
AICC appoints office-bearers in SC wing in J&K
AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, with the consent of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, national coordinator departments K Raju, Rajesh Lilothia, chairperson SC department AICC, PCC president Ghulam Ahmed Mir and chairperson Pradesh SC department Karan Bhagat, has approved these appointments with immediate effect.
Those appointed as vice-chairpersons are Jagdish Bhagat of Jodhpur, Doda; Capt Mulkh Raj (retd), Doda; Om Prakash Bhagat, RS Pura; Geetan Singh, Jammu; Raj Paul Hans, Jammu; Ram Pal, Jammu; and Babu Ram, Sunderbani.
Lalita Raj of Ghat in Doda has been appointed as coordinator women wing.