Six officials transferred in J&K

The J&K government on Tuesday ordered transfers and postings of six officers with immediate effect. Navneet Singh was transferred and posted as additional CEO, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and Naresh Kumar as joint director of the directorate of information, J&K, vice Irshad Ahmad, who will report to the general administration department, for further posting.

Sudhir Bali was transferred and posted as subdivisional magistrate, Bhawan, Katra; Chander Parkash as deputy CEO, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board; while Deepak Dubey was recalled and posted as deputy director (audio-visual) in the directorate of information.

Boy injured in landmine explosion

Jammu A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured in a landmine explosion near LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said. Mohd Yasar was walking near his house in Noorkote-Pothi village when he accidentally stepped on the landmine, causing it to explode, they said. The teenager suffered serious injuries on his left foot and was rushed to the hospital, the officials said. As part of the anti-infiltration obstacle system, the forward areas are dotted with landmines that sometimes get washed away in rains, resulting in such accidents, they said.

Seven injured in bus mishap in Rajouri

JAMMU At least seven passengers travelling in a bus were injured after the vehicle veered off the road and fell into a gorge in Rajouri in district on Tuesday. “A bus (JK02A-3187) veered off the road at Thangrote area in Teryath tehsil of Rajouri district and plunged into a gorge. Seven passengers were injured in the mishap,” said a police official. All the injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment, he added.

AICC appoints office-bearers in SC wing in J&K

JAMMU All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Tuesday approved appointments in the SC department of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee to strengthen the organisation at various levels.

AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, with the consent of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, national coordinator departments K Raju, Rajesh Lilothia, chairperson SC department AICC, PCC president Ghulam Ahmed Mir and chairperson Pradesh SC department Karan Bhagat, has approved these appointments with immediate effect.

Those appointed as vice-chairpersons are Jagdish Bhagat of Jodhpur, Doda; Capt Mulkh Raj (retd), Doda; Om Prakash Bhagat, RS Pura; Geetan Singh, Jammu; Raj Paul Hans, Jammu; Ram Pal, Jammu; and Babu Ram, Sunderbani.

Lalita Raj of Ghat in Doda has been appointed as coordinator women wing.