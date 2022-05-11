Six-month-old girl found in bushes in Zirakpur

A six-month-old bound and gagged girl was found in roadside bushes at Chhat light point in Zirakpur on Tuesday. The girl, who was covered with a cloth, was noticed by two motorcycle-borne youths, who informed the police. Sub-inspector Rajinder Singh from Zirakpur police station said the infant was rushed to a hospital in Dhakoli and was found stable. Police are working to trace the person who left the child in the bushes.

Mercedes-Benz launches new generation C-Class

Mohali Strengthening its sedan portfolio, Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday launched the new generation C-Class (W206) in Punjab. Available in three variants, C 200, C 220d and C 300d, the C-Class is priced between ₹55 lakh and ₹61 lakh (all India ex-showroom price). “The new C-Class will be a compelling choice for our customers seeking a combination of luxury, elegance and technology. We are aiming for our most successful year in 2022 and the Punjab market will contribute to that growth immensely,” said Santosh Iyer, vice-president, sales and marketing, Mercedes-Benz India.

Punjab governor honours 10 inspirational mothers

Mohali

Manav Mangal Smart School, Sector 64, and Dr GC Mishra Memorial Educational and Charitable Trust organised the 10th Maa Samman Samaroh at the school on Tuesday. On the occasion, Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit honoured 10 inspirational mothers who fought the challenges that came in their way to fulfil the dreams of their children. The “Mother of the Year” Award was conferred upon Kulwanti Pathak. Schoolchildren presented a cultural programme at the event, where Parvinder Singh, vice-chancellor, Rayat-Bahra University, Mohali; Sanjay Sardana, director, Manav Mangal Group of Schools; and Mayank Mishra, managing trustee, GC Mishra Memorial Educational and Charitable Trust, were also present.

Inter-school badminton meet from today

Chandigarh St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, will host the second Emily Memorial Badminton Tournament on the school premises from May 11 to 13. A total of eight teams with 32 players are participating in the inter-school tournament, which will be played in three categories – U-16 girls’ singles, U-16 boys’ singles and U-16 mixed doubles.

Trust awards scholarships to 12 PU students

Chandigarh The Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust on Tuesday awarded scholarships to 12 Panjab University (PU) students at the varsity’s UIAMS conference hall. The students, who are from various PU departments, including evening studies, chemistry, math, economics, education, zoology, UICET, UIPS and IETVE, were provided scholarships totalling ₹80,000. Renu Vig, dean university instructions, PU, was the chief guest and Sukhjeev Singh Bajaj, CEO, IFM FinCoach, was the guest of honour at the event.

