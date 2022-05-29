SKM alleges SSM delaying transfer of funds collected during farmers’ agitation
Amid emerging differences between the two farmers’ groups, Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Saturday accused Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) of delaying the transfer of around ₹ 1.5 crore collected during farmers’ agitation in Delhi to it.
The SKM leaders said that those funds were meant for providing compensation to the kin of the farmers who died during the agitation and provide financial assistance to the farmers’ unions struggling for the rights of peasants in the country.
The matter came up during a meeting between the seven-member national level committee of SKM and members of over 20 farmers’ unions of Punjab at a Gurdwara in BRS Nagar.
Senior leaders of SKM, including Rakesh Tikait, Darshan Pal, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Harinder Singh Lakhowal among others participated in the meeting, which was organised to discuss the issues emerging between the farmers’ unions after a group of farmer leaders formed SSM and contested the Punjab assembly elections.
When questioned about the delay in providing compensation to the kin of over 700 deceased farmers as announced by the SKM in the past, farmer leader Dallewal stated that SSM has not yet transferred the funds collected during the farmers’ agitation in Delhi to SKM.
“During a press briefing held in the past, SSM leader admitted that out of the total funds collected during the agitation, around ₹ 1.5 crore is with SSM. We have been demanding that the funds should be returned to SKM, but it has not yet been done,” Dallewal said.
Despite several attempts SSM president Balbir Rajewal did not respond to phone calls.
Before the meeting, Tikait also stated that farmers should not have formed a political outfit.
The meeting also deliberated upon the preparations for organising a national level meeting of farmers’ unions from across the country in Delhi on June 8. The meeting is being held to pressurise the government to fulfil the pending demands, including justice for farmers killed in Lakhimpur Kheri and MSP on crops.
Don’t harass small farmers to free panchayat land: Farmers’ unions
The farmers’ unions from Punjab accused the state government for harassing small farmers during its ongoing drive to free panchayat land from encroachments across the state.
Lakhowal stated that during the last meeting held with the state government, it was assured to the farmers’ unions that small farmers, who have been involved in farming at the panchayat land for decades, will not be removed from the site. The farmer leaders stated that they will fight for small farmers across the state.
AMU celebrates Geetanjali Shree’s International Booker
Geetanjali Shree's feat of winning the prestigious International Booker Prize has the Aligarh Muslim University fraternity in raptures. Prof Imtiyaz Hasnain, dean, faculty of arts, prof Shafey Kidwai (Sahitya Academy Awardee, 2019), prof Ashiq Ali (chairman, department of Hindi), prof Asim Siddiqui (chairman, department of English), prof Azra Musavi (director, Advanced Centre for Women Studies) and Hindi critic, Ajay Bisariya (department of Hindi), also waxed eloquent on Geetanjali's accomplishment.
Govt ‘flip-flops’ on Akal Takht jathedar’s security
Hours after stoking a controversy by partially removing the security cover of the Punjab government on Saturday, Giani Harpreet Singh sought to restore the same but the Akal Takht jathedar refused, saying Sikh youth and Khalsa Panth were enough for Singh Sahib's security. “@PunjabGovtIndia restore security but Singh Sahib refuses to take it,” said the SGPC in a tweet. He said the remaining security men should also be taken back.
Yogi to inaugurate BJP state working committee meeting, several Union ministers from U.P. likely to attend
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the Bharatiya Janata Party's state working committee meeting in Lucknow on Sunday. Several union ministers from U. P, ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government, lawmakers and party functionaries will attend the state working committee meeting, the first after Yogi won a second term in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in March. The Scientific Convention Centre will be the venue of the meeting.
Uttar Pradesh assembly: BJP leader Sidharth Nath Singh heaps praise on Yogi’s economic model
Senior BJP leader Sidharth Nath Singh on Saturday termed the Uttar Pradesh budget for 2022-23 as historic and a “masterstroke.” Describing chief minister Yogi Adityanath's economic model as a monk's model, the BJP member said it was the best one. Sidharth Nath Singh was speaking during a debate on the state budget in the Uttar Pradesh assembly.
Allahabad high court asks Kushinagar DM to probe construction of police station on private land
The Allahabad high court has directed the Kushinagar district magistrate to conduct an inquiry within two months into the alleged construction of a part of the Ahrauli Bazar police station in Kushinagar district on the land of one Nathu Prasad. Justice VK Birla and Justice Vikas Budhwar passed the order on May 25 on a petition filed by Nathu Prasad of Kushinagar. The order was uploaded on Saturday.
