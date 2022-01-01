SKM will not support any political party in Punjab elections, says Tikait

National spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Rakesh Tikait on Friday said the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) will neither support any political party nor take part in the upcoming Punjab elections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He was in Yamunanagar to address a ‘kisan panchayat’, where he thanked and felicitated local farmers and activists for their support in the protests against the Centre’s three farm laws which had ended this month after the repeal.

“We will seek answers on farmer’s welfare in the elections but will not take part in the electoral process,” he told the reporters after a public address at the Jagadhri grain market.

He was accompanied by BKU state president Rattan Mann, district president Subhash Gujjar and others.

Tikait’s fellow farm leaders from the SKM, Gurnam Singh Charuni and Balbir Singh Rajewal are leading their own parties, Samyukt Sangharsh Party and Samyukt Samaj Morcha, to contest in all 117 constituencies in the elections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The farm leader also criticised the Union government’s plan to open dairy industry for foreign countries and said it will be against peasants involved in the business.

“It was decided with the government in New Delhi that there will be no further decisions in the agriculture sector that should be taken without consulting farmers. We will protest against this agreement in whatever possible way. We have informed farmers to stay united and get ready for any agitation in the near future,” he said.