Slapping incident: Congress seeks action against HP deputy speaker

As the video clip of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha’s deputy speaker Hansraj slapping a student during his visit to a government school in Chamba has gone viral, the Congress has asked the government to initiate action against him.

Congress general secretary and Shimla Rural MLA Vikramaditya Singh condemned the incident and said, “Hansraj has lost his mental balance. He used to make vague comments about late Virbhadra Singh at times and now, he is seen slapping a schoolboy.” Congress spokesperson and former chairperson of state commission for child rights protection also flayed Hansraj.

“The BJP claims to be the biggest political party in the world, but its member, who is sitting on a constitutional post, is slapping children. The chief minister should have taken action against him,” she added.

Meanwhile, Riyaz, father of the student, has downplayed the incident.

Hansraj had also defended his act, stating that such action is needed at times to teach students discipline. He said the student was like his own son and he had no ill intent against him.