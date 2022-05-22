Slapping incident: Congress seeks action against HP deputy speaker
As the video clip of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha’s deputy speaker Hansraj slapping a student during his visit to a government school in Chamba has gone viral, the Congress has asked the government to initiate action against him.
Congress general secretary and Shimla Rural MLA Vikramaditya Singh condemned the incident and said, “Hansraj has lost his mental balance. He used to make vague comments about late Virbhadra Singh at times and now, he is seen slapping a schoolboy.” Congress spokesperson and former chairperson of state commission for child rights protection also flayed Hansraj.
“The BJP claims to be the biggest political party in the world, but its member, who is sitting on a constitutional post, is slapping children. The chief minister should have taken action against him,” she added.
Meanwhile, Riyaz, father of the student, has downplayed the incident.
Hansraj had also defended his act, stating that such action is needed at times to teach students discipline. He said the student was like his own son and he had no ill intent against him.
Prolonged dry spell in HP: Rabi crop loss estimated at ₹207 crore
At the time when a prolonged dry spell coupled with soaring mercury across the country has triggered an unprecedented heatwave, the arid climatic conditions prevailing in Himachal Pradesh have caused extensive damage to the rabi crops. In March and April, the hill state recorded a rain deficit of over 90% and 89%, which is the highest in the last two decades. The wheat crop was the worst-hit with losses estimated at ₹121.31 crore.
Punjab speaker appoints heads of House committees
Chandigarh : Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan has nominated chairmen of various House committees with second-time MLA Kulwant Singh Pandori to head the committee on privileges. According to a release issued by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha secretariat, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria has been nominated as the head of the public accounts committee whereas Budh Ram will lead the committee on public undertakings.
Three arrested with 3.5kg heroin smuggled from Pak
AMRITSAR The special task force of Punjab Police arrested three persons with 3.5kg of heroin following a tip-off near the Taran Wala bridge in Amritsar on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Amrik Singh and his son Prabhdeep Singh of East Gobind Nagar, and Sarabjit Singh of New Preet Nagar in Amritsar. The STF officials said the arrested men had been in contact with some Pakistani smugglers for the supply of heroin.
J&K, Punjab officials inspect Shahpur Kandi Dam project
Jammu: Senior officials of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab governments on Saturday jointly inspected progress on the prestigious Shahpur Kandi Dam project, an official spokesman said. Principal secretary, Jal Shakti department, Ashok Kumar Parmar, along with his counterpart from Punjab, principal secretary, department of water resources, Krishan Kumar, convened a high-level meeting at project site on Punjab-Jammu and Kashmir border, the spokesman said.
Start 1st batch at Sangrur medical college from next session: Mann
Sangrur: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday directed officials of the medical education and research department to start classes of the first batch at the upcoming government medical college at Sangrur from next academic session. The CM visited Gurdwara Mastuana Sahib, where the government medical college is proposed to be established on 25 acres. The district administration had selected three sites for the college and finalised land of Mastuana Sahib Gurdwara two weeks ago.
