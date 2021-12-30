Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Slash Shimla-Dharamshala heli-taxi fare: Jai Ram Thakur

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has demanded the operator to slash Shimla-Dharamshala heli-taxi fare to promote tourism in Himachal. The CM also asked to operate direct flights from Shimla to Dharamshala
In a meeting held at New Delhi on Wednesday, the CM met managing director, Pawan Hans Ltd, Sanjeev Razdan. The CM has demanded operator to slash Shimla-Dharamshala heli-taxi fare to promote tourism in the state. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 30, 2021 02:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has demanded the operator to slash Shimla-Dharamshala heli-taxi fare to promote tourism in the state.

In a meeting held at New Delhi on Wednesday, the CM met managing director, Pawan Hans Ltd, Sanjeev Razdan, a government undertaking company, and reviewed its operations in Himachal Pradesh.

The CM also asked to operate direct flights from Shimla to Dharamshala.

He asked Razdan to start heli taxi services from Shimla to Manali and also start operation on this new route at the earliest.

He said that the state government was committed to providing the best facilities to the residents as well as tourists visiting the state.

Strengthening of heli-taxi services would boost tourism in Himachal Pradesh, he said.

Razdan assured the CM that the rates for Shimla-Dharamshala heli-taxi would be reduced shortly. He further said that the company would also make efforts to start Shimla-Manali flights and the matter has been taken with the ministry of defence for use of a helipad in Manali. Flights would commence from Shimla to Manali as soon as the clearance is given from the ministry.

