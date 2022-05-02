Slow pace of childrens’ Covid vaccination drive forces Chandigarh to extend deadline

The Covid vaccination drive for the 12-18 year age group continues at a slow pace, forcing UT administration to extend its deadline from May 4 to May 15.

Speaking of the same, UT health secretary Yashpal Garg said on Sunday said, “As a fresh internal target, the health department, in close-coordination with the education department, will make more efforts for the 100% vaccination of all the eligible children by May 15.”

On April 19, UT adviser Dharam Pal had directed the health department to adopt a proactive approach for early vaccination of eligible children in Chandigarh. “Efforts should be made to vaccinate all eligible children within 15 days. For this, camps should be organised in schools and assistance from non-governmental organisations (NGO)s/religious organisations should be obtained,” he had said.

The health department has been organising vaccination camps at various schools, daily.

In the 12-15 age group category, the target population is 45,000 children but only 56%, 25,297, have received the first dose and 8.3%, 3,733, are fully vaccinated. Similarly, of 72,000 children in the 15-18 age group category, 97%, 69,965, have taken the first dose and 58%, 41,769, are fully vaccinated. On Sunday, 1,781 children in the 12-15 age group and 1,052 children in the 15-18 age were vaccinated in Chandigarh.

Garg further said, “The central government is expected to announce a vaccination drive of children in 6 to 12 years of age and the UT health department should be ready with a vaccination plan for this age group, so that it can be started immediately without losing any time.”

To protect unvaccinated children from the Covid in the possible fourth wave, UT adviser had also decided to restrict unvaccinated students in the 12 to 18 age group from attending classes in physical mode from May 4.

On Sunday, he added, “The unvaccinated students will be allowed to attend the exams/practical in physical mode, with Covid appropriate behaviour.”

Poor response to precautionary dose as well

Meanwhile, not many adults in the 18-60 age group have come forward to get the precautionary dose of vaccination from the private hospitals in Chandigarh.

So far, 40,025 adults in the age group of 18 plus have received the precautionary dose, including senior citizens who are eligible for free vaccination at government hospitals.

On Sunday, UT health secretary added, “It was observed that excess doses of Covid vaccines were available with the private hospitals/nursing homes in the city. To avoid any wastage of the precious vaccine, the vaccines nearing to expire will be replaced with the fresh stock available with the UT administration. Private Hospitals are requested to immediately review their vaccine stocks.”