Slow pace of childrens’ Covid vaccination drive forces Chandigarh to extend deadline
The Covid vaccination drive for the 12-18 year age group continues at a slow pace, forcing UT administration to extend its deadline from May 4 to May 15.
Speaking of the same, UT health secretary Yashpal Garg said on Sunday said, “As a fresh internal target, the health department, in close-coordination with the education department, will make more efforts for the 100% vaccination of all the eligible children by May 15.”
On April 19, UT adviser Dharam Pal had directed the health department to adopt a proactive approach for early vaccination of eligible children in Chandigarh. “Efforts should be made to vaccinate all eligible children within 15 days. For this, camps should be organised in schools and assistance from non-governmental organisations (NGO)s/religious organisations should be obtained,” he had said.
The health department has been organising vaccination camps at various schools, daily.
In the 12-15 age group category, the target population is 45,000 children but only 56%, 25,297, have received the first dose and 8.3%, 3,733, are fully vaccinated. Similarly, of 72,000 children in the 15-18 age group category, 97%, 69,965, have taken the first dose and 58%, 41,769, are fully vaccinated. On Sunday, 1,781 children in the 12-15 age group and 1,052 children in the 15-18 age were vaccinated in Chandigarh.
Garg further said, “The central government is expected to announce a vaccination drive of children in 6 to 12 years of age and the UT health department should be ready with a vaccination plan for this age group, so that it can be started immediately without losing any time.”
To protect unvaccinated children from the Covid in the possible fourth wave, UT adviser had also decided to restrict unvaccinated students in the 12 to 18 age group from attending classes in physical mode from May 4.
On Sunday, he added, “The unvaccinated students will be allowed to attend the exams/practical in physical mode, with Covid appropriate behaviour.”
Poor response to precautionary dose as well
Meanwhile, not many adults in the 18-60 age group have come forward to get the precautionary dose of vaccination from the private hospitals in Chandigarh.
So far, 40,025 adults in the age group of 18 plus have received the precautionary dose, including senior citizens who are eligible for free vaccination at government hospitals.
On Sunday, UT health secretary added, “It was observed that excess doses of Covid vaccines were available with the private hospitals/nursing homes in the city. To avoid any wastage of the precious vaccine, the vaccines nearing to expire will be replaced with the fresh stock available with the UT administration. Private Hospitals are requested to immediately review their vaccine stocks.”
-
Pragati Maidan revamp to be wrapped up in September
The redevelopment of Pragati Maidan, which began in 2018, will be completed by September this year, two years later than the initial deadline, officials said on Sunday. Pragati Maidan's redevelopment work started in 2018 and was scheduled to be completed by the second half of 2020. India Trade Promotion Organisation, chairman and managing director, LC Goyal said that the project was delayed due to a shortage of workers, especially skilled, during the pandemic.
-
Ludhiana | Newlywed couple kidnapped, thrashed for marrying against parents’ wishes
The parents and relatives of a woman, who had married a man of her choice, kidnapped and thrashed their daughter and son-in-law in Bishanpura village on Sunday. The locals rushed the couple to the hospital. Police have arrested the woman's father Bhagwant Singh, and two relatives Amarjit Singh of Dhuri and Jarnail Singh of Maksudran, while the victim's mother Paramjit Kaur, Vicky, Pannu, Dara, Billa, Lovely, Kala sarpanch and panchayat member Pinder Singh.
-
Mohali’s Posh city residents left sweating as PSPCL cuts power after builder’s failure to pay bills
Amid soaring temperatures, as many as 70 families in Posh city, Sector 91/92 near Chapar Chiri, are living without power as Punjab State Power Corporation Limited on Sunday disconnected their connections over non-payment of power bills for over three months. PSPCL disconnected power at the Posh city, owned by builder Sushil Dhara, as ₹1.86 lakh of the ₹4.40 lakh bill was found pending on Sunday afternoon.
-
Ludhiana | Parched EWS Colony residents block Tajpur Road for 5 hours
Reeling under regular power cuts and water scarcity, EWS Colony residents blocked Tajpur Road in protest for around five hours on Sunday. Protesting against municipal corporation officials, MLA (Ludhiana East) Daljit Singh Grewal (Bhola), and Ward 17 councillor Jasmeet Kaur, the residents gathered on Tajpur Road at around 7am and beat their empty buckets. Traffic chaos ensued in the area, and vehicles had to be diverted causing snarls and bottlenecks.
-
Manish Tewari donates open-air gymnasiums to Mohali, Chandigarh
Anandpur Sahib member of Parliament Manish Tewari has donated open-air gymnasiums worth ₹20 lakh, from Tewari's Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds, to Mohali and Chandigarh. Interacting with the youth, Tewari said they were the future of the country and they needed to be physically and mentally fit. In Chandigarh, the open-air gymnasiums will be installed at Punjab Engineering College, Sector 12, Ram Darbar and Dhanas.
