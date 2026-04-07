SLSA disburses ₹5 crore in five years in Chandigarh

The State Legal Services Authority (SLSA), UT Chandigarh, has disbursed compensation amounting to ₹5 crore over the past five years under the victim compensation scheme, 2018. In the previous financial year (2025–26) alone, ₹77 lakh has been awarded to 16 victims across various categories, reflecting continued efforts to provide timely relief. Chandigarh administration has recently introduced a provision to provide ₹10,000 per month as financial assistance to acid attack survivors, effective from April 1, 2026 (HT Photo)

The scheme, notified under Section 357A of the Code of Criminal Procedure and aligned with updated legal provisions, aims to offer prompt financial and rehabilitative assistance to victims of serious crimes, including sexual assault, acid attacks, offences under the POCSO Act, grievous injuries, and cases of death.

Officials said the initiative goes beyond monetary compensation, focusing on restoring dignity and enabling long-term rehabilitation. Compensation ranges from ₹1 lakh to ₹10 lakh, depending on the nature and severity of the offence, with provisions for interim relief to address immediate medical and emergency needs. Special fast-track assistance is provided for acid attack victims, including immediate interim relief and additional compensation for continued treatment.

The scheme is funded through a dedicated victim compensation fund, supported by government grants, CSR contributions, donations and court-imposed fines. Safeguards such as fixed deposits for minors and vulnerable victims have also been incorporated to ensure sustained financial security.

In addition, the Chandigarh administration has recently introduced a provision to provide ₹10,000 per month as financial assistance to acid attack survivors, effective from April 1, 2026, further strengthening the support system.

While highlighting the progress, authorities acknowledged that awareness remains a challenge, with many eligible beneficiaries still unaware of their rights. The SLSA has urged citizens, NGOs, and community stakeholders to help spread awareness so that victims and their dependents can approach the District Legal Services Authority for assistance.