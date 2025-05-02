Slum-free Chandigarh: UT gives Janta Colony residents 7 days to leave

In a renewed push to make Chandigarh slum-free, the UT estate office on Thursday issued a public notice directing residents of Janta Colony, Sector-25, to vacate the area within a week. A demolition drive has been scheduled to remove all unauthorised structures, including jhuggies, on the 10-acre government land. Several residents have already begun relocating their belongings in anticipation of the drive. However, many claim that despite possessing documents, they were excluded from Chandigarh’s rehabilitation schemes. (HT Photo)

According to the notice, a demolition drive will be carried out to raze unauthorised structures/jhuggies at Janta Colony and therefore, every resident of the colony shall vacate immediately at own expenses within one week. “If any person fails to vacate the colony during the time and on the date specified in the notice, shall be liable to be removed,” read the notice.

Several residents have already begun relocating their belongings in anticipation of the drive. However, many claim that despite possessing documents, they were excluded from the city’s rehabilitation schemes.

Janta Colony is one of Chandigarh’s largest slum clusters, estimated to house over 10,000 people. The cleared land is earmarked for public infrastructure, including a dispensary, primary school, community centre and shopping complex. The land’s value is estimated at ₹350 crore.

The current action follows similar drives. On April 23, the estate office razed Sanjay Colony in Industrial Area, Phase I, reclaiming 6 acres of land worth ₹250 crore. These eviction efforts were stalled for nearly two years due to a stay order from the Punjab and Haryana high court, which has now been vacated, enabling the administration to proceed.

In recent years, the administration has demolished several slum clusters. In 2022, it cleared Colony No 4 and reclaimed 65 acres worth nearly ₹2,000 crore, though the land remains unused. In 2021, slum dwellers from tin-shed colonies were rehabilitated in Sectors 52 and 56. Previously, around 200 acres were freed by demolishing multiple colonies—Colony No 5, Mazdoor Colony, Kuldeep Colony, Pandit Colony, Nehru Colony, Ambedkar Colony, Kajheri Colony and Madrasi Colony.