Smart city: Infra projects worth 136 crore launched in Punjab’s Sultanpur Lodhi

MLA Navtej Singh Cheema and DC Deepti Uppal laid the foundation stone of a smart city project for four-laning roads leading to Dadwindi and Mundi villages from Sultanpur Lodhi
Sultanpur Lodhi is a sacred pilgrimage site associated with Sikhism founder Guru Nanak, who lived here for 14 years and is said to have gained enlightenment on the banks of Kali Bein during that period. (HT File Photo)
Published on Jan 06, 2022 09:19 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

Projects worth 136 crore were launched in Sultanpur Lodhi under the smart city scheme on Thursday.

Local MLA Navtej Singh Cheema along with deputy commissioner Deepti Uppal laid the foundation stone of a project for four-laning roads leading to Dadwindi and Mundi villages. The two projects will cost 84 crore. Cheema said it is a dream come true for pilgrims from across the state to have an easy access to the land of first Sikh Guru.

Situated in Kapurthala district, Sultanpur Lodhi is a sacred pilgrimage site associated with Sikhism founder Guru Nanak, who lived here for 14 years and is said to have gained enlightenment on the banks of Kali Bein during that period.

Cheema and Uppal also laid the foundation stone of an integrated command and control centre to man 2,500 CCTV cameras that will cover the entire city besides a public address system for smooth communication in case of any emergency. They also inaugurated a newly constructed model police station at Kabirpur village.

