Smart City project: Jammu to have integrated command and control centre, intelligent traffic system

The city of temples will soon have an integrated command and control centre (ICCC), intelligent traffic management system and web GIS-based e-bill pay for civic services under the Jammu Smart City Project.

Divisional commissioner, Jammu, Dr Raghav Langer, who is also the chairman of the Board of Directors, JSCL, on Friday chaired a meeting of officers concerned here to review the progress and implementation of projects awarded to Bharat Electronics Limited and JaKeGa by Jammu Smart City Limited.

Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) has signed a contract agreement with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for setting up the ICCC for Jammu city at a cost of ₹53 crore. The ICCC will integrate all civic and essential services on a single platform to facilitate monitoring and addressing public issues in real-time.

The ICCC project will help in establishing a collaborative framework where input from different functional departments of Jammu Municipal Corporation and other stakeholders such as the JDA, transport, water, fire, police, e-governance, etc, can be assimilated and analysed on a single platform, resulting in aggregated city-level information.

Further, this aggregated city-level information can be converted to actionable intelligence, which would be propagated to relevant stakeholders and citizens.

The command centre will be one place from where traffic, CCTV, water and other services would be integrated into a single command room.

During the meeting, the representatives of BEL gave a detailed PowerPoint presentation and apprised that the project has different components like the ICCC, enterprise GIS solution: property survey, disaster management system, Central grievance redressal mechanism, intelligent traffic management system, public addressing system, environmental sensors, CCTV surveillance system, my Jammu mobile application and environmental sensor.

Regarding the intelligent traffic management system, it was informed that out of a total of 64 junctions of Jammu city, the BEL team has selected 44 junctions for implementation of the project in Phase 1 for which a ground survey of 44 traffic junctions has been completed.

The proposed system will help in detecting violations like a black-listed vehicle, automatic number plate recognition, red light violation, speed limit violation, triple riding detection, no helmet detection, no seat belt detection, mobile usage while driving, automatic e-Challan generation.