Smriti Irani to address BJP’s ‘Tridev Sammelan’ in Kangra on Friday

Eyeing a mission repeat in Himachal Pradesh, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started mobilising its booth-level workers. The party will launch its series of “Tridev Sammelan” from politically significant Kangra on Friday.

The event, to be held at Chambai in the Shahpur assembly constituency, will be presided over by Union minister for women and child development Smriti Irani.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, state BJP president Suresh Kashyap and state general secretary (organisation) Pavan Rana will also attend the conference.

BJP’s Kangra district president Chander Bhushan Nag said around 6,600 booth level workers, including the Tridevs (Booth Adhayksh, Booth Palak and Booth Agent), will attend the conference besides the zonal in-charges and village centre in-charges.

He said that the party has made a new arrangement for granting entry to the workers at the venue by scanning a QR Code issued to them.

The first session of the conference will be for the ‘Tridev’ and the second session for zonal and village centre in-charges.

“Irani will be the chief guest on the occasion,” said Nag. He said that Irani will arrive at Kangra airport at 10 am and will go straight to the conference venue.

“She will return to New Delhi in the afternoon,” he said.