Smriti Irani to address BJP’s ‘Tridev Sammelan’ in Kangra on Friday
Eyeing a mission repeat in Himachal Pradesh, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started mobilising its booth-level workers. The party will launch its series of “Tridev Sammelan” from politically significant Kangra on Friday.
The event, to be held at Chambai in the Shahpur assembly constituency, will be presided over by Union minister for women and child development Smriti Irani.
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, state BJP president Suresh Kashyap and state general secretary (organisation) Pavan Rana will also attend the conference.
BJP’s Kangra district president Chander Bhushan Nag said around 6,600 booth level workers, including the Tridevs (Booth Adhayksh, Booth Palak and Booth Agent), will attend the conference besides the zonal in-charges and village centre in-charges.
He said that the party has made a new arrangement for granting entry to the workers at the venue by scanning a QR Code issued to them.
The first session of the conference will be for the ‘Tridev’ and the second session for zonal and village centre in-charges.
“Irani will be the chief guest on the occasion,” said Nag. He said that Irani will arrive at Kangra airport at 10 am and will go straight to the conference venue.
“She will return to New Delhi in the afternoon,” he said.
Woman, two daughters die after consuming poison during police raid in Baghpat district
A case was registered against a sub-inspector and five others on Wednesday after a woman and her two daughters consumed poison during a police raid at their house in village Bachaud of district Baghpat on Tuesday evening fearing arrest. While the elder daughter, aged 19, had died on Wednesday, the mother and the younger daughter, 17, passed away on Thursday. The victims had been rushed to a hospital in Meerut.
CBI summons TMC legislator Saokat Molla in coal smuggling case
The Central Bureau of Investigation has summoned Saokat Molla, the Trinamool Congress legislator from Canning East in South 24 Parganas district on Friday for questioning in the coal smuggling case, officials aware of the development said. “This appears to be political vendetta. I have no knowledge of the alleged coal smuggling. There are no coal mines in South 24 Parganas,” he told reporters.
3 injured in fire due to LPG cylinder blast in Delhi's Chhattarpur
Three people were injured after a fire broke out due to LPG cylinder blast in Delhi's Chhattarpur area on Thursday. According to Delhi Fire Services, a fire call was received about a blast resulting in the collapse of a house at C Block, Phase 1 area of Rajpur in Chhattarpur area. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Three people were injured and have been rushed to the hospital.
Shanta Kumar lauds Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for sacking minister for graft
Veteran BJP leader and former union minister Shanta Kumar has lauded Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann for his “courageous action” of sacking health minister Vijay Singla for graft and sending him to jail. In a statement issued here, Kumar said that corruption was the biggest enemy of the country. Recalling an incident, Kumar said when the then BJP national president Bangaru Laxman was caught on camera taking a bribe, he had to step down.
Karvy Stock Broking CMD booked in cheating case
Mumbai The chairman and managing director of Karvy Stock Broking Limited has been booked for allegedly cheating a 69-year-old Malabar Hill resident to the tune of ₹1.13 crore. Earlier, on January 27, 2022, the Enforcement Directorate had arrested C Parthasarathy and CFO of Karvy, G Hari Krishna in a ₹2,000 crore Security Scam. According to the Worli police, the complaint has been lodged by a director of Ratnakar Impex Private Limited, Sunil Bhandari.
