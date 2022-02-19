Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Snatchers target soup vendor in Chandigarh’s Sector 26
chandigarh news

Snatchers target soup vendor in Chandigarh’s Sector 26

The soup vendor was returning home around 11pm, when two men snatched his mobile phone and fled on foot
The victim was on his way from Sector 28 to Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26, Chandigarh, when he fell prey to the snatchers. (HT FIle Photo)
The victim was on his way from Sector 28 to Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26, Chandigarh, when he fell prey to the snatchers. (HT FIle Photo)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 02:40 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Two men snatched a soup vendor’s mobile phone at Transport light point in Sector 26 on Thursday night.

The victim, Kunal, 19, told the police that he lives in Bapu Dham Colony (BDC), Sector 26, and sells soup in the Sector-28 market.

On Thursday, he was returning home around 11pm. As he reached the Transport light point, two men came in front of his motorcycle, snatched his mobile phone and fled on foot.

Kunal went home to pick his brother’s mobile phone and then informed the police. A case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector 26 police station.

On February 12, three men on a motorcycle had snatched 9,000 from a vegetable vendor near the Sector-26 wholesale market after stabbing his leg in the early morning.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out