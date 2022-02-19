Snatchers target soup vendor in Chandigarh’s Sector 26

Two men snatched a soup vendor’s mobile phone at Transport light point in Sector 26 on Thursday night.

The victim, Kunal, 19, told the police that he lives in Bapu Dham Colony (BDC), Sector 26, and sells soup in the Sector-28 market.

On Thursday, he was returning home around 11pm. As he reached the Transport light point, two men came in front of his motorcycle, snatched his mobile phone and fled on foot.

Kunal went home to pick his brother’s mobile phone and then informed the police. A case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector 26 police station.

On February 12, three men on a motorcycle had snatched ₹9,000 from a vegetable vendor near the Sector-26 wholesale market after stabbing his leg in the early morning.