Snatching accused dies in custody at Zirakpur police station

The deceased, Rajneesh Sharma, 23, a resident of Shakti Enclave, Dhakoli, was arrested earlier in the day in a snatching case. Police said he was wanted in seven to eight similar incidents and CCTV footage from recent crimes had helped them nail him.

Around 9 pm, Rajneesh’s health deteriorated while he was in custody. Police took him to the Dera Bassi civil hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

After receiving information about the death, senior officials ordered a judicial inquiry. Civil judge (junior division) and judicial magistrate first class Dofin Gohtra visited the police station and reviewed the circumstances.

A board of three doctors conducted the post-mortem at the civil hospital on Sunday.

According to medical officers, Rajneesh was addicted to drugs and had multiple needle marks on his body. There were no other injury marks. Doctors said he likely suffered a cardiac arrest due to withdrawal.

Senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Dharminder Singh said the post-mortem was conducted in the presence of the magistrate and that viscera samples had been sent for examination.

Zirakpur SHO inspector Satinder Singh said police handed the body over to the family after the procedure. Rajneesh had been living with his maternal uncle at Rail Vihar Society on VIP Road for the past few weeks.