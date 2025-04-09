Sneakin Golfers, Falcons dominate Day 2 of Panchkula Golf League

On day two, Sneakin Golfers outplayed Clubs on Flames with a score of 40–32 in the Group A match during the ongoing Panchkula Golf League at the Panchkula Golf Club, on Wednesday. In Group B, Tee Birds defeated Raging Bulls in a close contest with a margin of 4 points, finishing with a total score of 34–31. (File)

In another Group A contest, ADS Falcons defeated Fantastic Fours by a margin of 5, with a score of 37–32. Continuing their winning streak, Victory Waves triumphed over Aces by Vintage Buildtech with a commanding margin of 48–27. Meanwhile, Golfing Panthers clinched victory in a thrilling contest by defeating Highland Kings with a 7-point margin, 39–33.

Meanwhile, in Group B, Tee Birds defeated Raging Bulls in a close contest with a margin of 4 points, finishing with a total score of 34–31. Following suit, ‘Green Warriors triumphed over Par-Tee Crashers with a score of 40–31. In another exciting match, Shivalik Swingers defeated Hansa Legends by a margin of 5 points, with a score of 38–33. In the final match of Group B, Golfing Eagles won against Tee Titans with a score of 43-35.