Snow brings traffic to halt on Manali-Leh highway

A fresh spell of snow in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh brought traffic to a halt on the Manali-Leh highway, while the Chandigarh-Manali highway also remained blocked for several hours due to a landslide triggered by heavy rain at Pandoh in Mandi on Tuesday.

Lahaul-Spiti superintendent of police Manav Verma said that due to heavy rain and snowfall, traffic had been stopped beyond Darcha. Traffic was also halted on the Darcha-Shinkula road and Koksar-Losar-Kaza highway (NH-505).

The Udaipur-Pangi road is shut since Monday due to a landslide and a damaged bridge, Verma said, urging people to avoid unnecessary travel.

There is a heavy traffic jam on the Chandigarh-Manali highway after the landslide near Pandoh. The road was reopened in the afternoon.

Girl falls off cliff in Sirmaur, dies

A 19-year-old girl died after falling off a cliff at Mathana village in Dadahu area of Sirmaur district. She had taken her cattle to a nearby jungle for grazing when she slipped and fell into a gorge on her way back home. She was rushed to the Dadahu hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Widespread rain across the state damaged fruit crops, while it brought relief to farmers waiting to sow kharif crops.

Damage to houses, power transmission lines and water supply schemes were reported.

Mercury dips after heavy rain

The rain brought relief from the scorching heat as the mercury fell several notches across the state.

Pandoh was the wettest place, recording 43.5mm of rainfall followed by Mandi that got 35.2mm, Dharamshala 28.2mm and Dalhousie 26mm of rainfall.

Palampur got 24mm of rainfall, Kangra 20.4mm, Chamba 19mm, Bhunter 13mm, Kufri 12mm, while state capital Shimla got 11.4mm of rainfall.

The meteorological department has forecast rain and snow in the state till May 28.

Shimla meteorological centre director Surender Paul said that the minimum and maximum temperatures were below normal.

The maximum temperatures have dropped sharply across the state. There has been a dip of nearly 10-12 degrees in district Una, Hamirpur and Bilaspur where the temperature was hovering above 40% degrees a few days ago.

Kangra recorded a day temperature of 25.5 degrees Celsius, Una 25.5 degrees Celsius, Hamirpur 24.7 degrees Celsius and Nahan 24.4 degrees Celsius. Shimla recorded day temperature as low as 12.4 degrees Celsius. Last week the temperature in the state capital was touching 30 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Dharamshala was 22 degrees Celsius and Palampur 19 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Keylong was the coldest place in the state recording the night temperature at 0.4 degrees Celsius.