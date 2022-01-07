Snow, rain continue to disrupt supply of essential services in Himachal

The supply of essential services was disrupted in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday as the higher reaches continued to experience heavy snowfall for the third consecutive day.

Two deaths due to snow and rain-related incidents have also been reported in Chamba and Sirmaur while one person died in a fire incident in Mandi.

More than 350 roads, including two national highways are blocked, and the remote areas have been experiencing a power cut as 440 transformers have developed snags. Besides, 44 power supply schemes have been fully or partially affected, mostly in Chamba and Lahaul and Spiti districts.

Lahaul and Spiti superintendent of police Manav Verma said Sissu near the North Portal of the Atal Tunnel got around 2 ft of snowfall, which was still continuing. “Towards the South Portal, there is about 4-ft snow and the tunnel is closed for traffic,” he said, advising people to avoid the route and contact the disaster management authorities and police control room in case of an emergency.

The Kullu police also imposed travel restrictions given the heavy snowfall in the district. Kullu SP Gurdev Chand Sharma said no vehicle is being allowed beyond Kothi, 13 km from Manali. Also, no vehicle is allowed to go towards the Jalori Pass.

People asked to avoid unnecessary travel

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, Rajgundha, the Chotta Bhangal valley got 2-ft of snow, while Triund and Multhan got 1-ft snowfall. Kalpa in Kinnaur got around a foot of snow, Nako and Nichar 8 inches each, Rakchham 2-ft and Sangla 1.6-ft of snow.

Gulaba in Kullu got 10 inches of snow, Jalori Pass 1 ft, Maali 4 inches and Palchan 6 inches. Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti got 2 inches of snowfall and Kaza 5 inches, while Koksar got 2-ft snow. Prashar Lake and Kamrunag in Mandi were buried under 2-ft snow. In Shimla, Chanshal peak and the remote Dodra-Kwar got around 1-ft of snow, Chirgaon 3 inches, Rohru 2 inches, Fagu 5 inches, Kufri 7 inches and Narkanda 6 inches.

Shimla Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi said vehicular traffic on the Kufri-Fagu stretch has been restored. The Shimla-Rampur, Shimla-Rohru and Theog-Chopal roads have also been opened.

He advised people to be cautious while driving as road conditions were slippery.

Meanwhile, the middle hills got heavy rain. Palampur was the wettest place receiving 60 mm of rain. Una got 50 mm, Nahan 47 mm, Kangra 42 mm, Chamba 39 mm, Dalhousie 29 mm, Sundernagar 28 mm, Mandi 27 mm, Paonta Sahib 25 mm, Solan 22 mm and Shimla 20 mm of rain.

Mercury falls by five degrees

The day temperature fell by five to six degrees. However, the minimum temperature was above normal. Keylong was coldest with a low of minus 3.1 degrees Celsius followed by Kalpa at minus 3 degrees C, Kufri minus 1.8 degrees C, Dalhousie minus 0.9 degrees C and Manali minus 0.2-degree C.

The Met department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rains and snowfall on January 8 and 9.