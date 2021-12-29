Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Snowfall to elude Himachal on New Year: MeT

White New Year is likely to elude Himachal as the MeT department has forecast dry weather for the next four days till January 1; earlier, snowfall eluded the hill state on Christmas
On the occasion of New Year, a large number of tourists throng hill stations of Himachal from different parts of the country to get a glimpse of snowfall and enjoy winter sports. The MeT department has forecast dry weather for the next four days. (HT File Photo)
Published on Dec 29, 2021 01:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla/dharamshala

White New Year is likely to elude Himachal as the MeT department has forecast dry weather for the next four days till January 1.

On the occasion of New Year, a large number of tourists throng hill stations of Himachal from different parts of the country to get a glimpse of snowfall and enjoy winter sports.

Earlier, snowfall eluded the hill state on Christmas but the higher reaches of the state got a fresh spell of snow a day later while Shimla town had experienced traces.

Last time, Himachal had got the snowfall on New Year eve in 2010.

Sub-zero temperatures across the state

Meanwhile, Himachal shivered in sub-zero temperature as the bone-chilling cold swept across the state on Tuesday.

Keylong, the administrative headquarters of tribal Lahaul-Spiti district, was coldest at minus 10.3 degrees Celsius.

Director of Shimla MeT centre Surender Paul said that minimum temperatures decreased by 1-2 degrees Celsius while maximum temperatures plunged to 4-5 degrees Celsius.

“The minimum temperatures were normal and maximum temperatures were 1-2 degrees below normal, he said.

Kalpa in Kinnaur recorded a low of minus 4.5 degrees C, Kufri minus 1.8 degrees C, Manali minus 1.2 degrees C and Dalhousie minus 1 degrees C.

Solan and Sunderngar recorded a low of 0.6 degrees C, while the hill stations Palampur and Dharamshala recorded a minimum temperature of 3.5 and 8.5 degrees C, respectively.

