Sodomy charges: Education dept suspends Nabha teacher

Punjab education department on Monday suspended the physical education teacher, who has been booked for sodomising a 15-year-old student in Nabha town of Patiala district. The accused is yet to be arrested. Punjab education department on Monday suspended the physical education teacher, who has been booked for sodomising a 15-year-old student in Nabha town of Patiala district. The accused is yet to be arrested. (Representational image)

As per the suspension orders, a copy of which is with HT, the accused has been directed to report to the district education officer in Sangrur. The suspension comes after the Patiala police booked the accused for sodomising his student.

The accused teacher is a physical education teacher at Government High School and was booked under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act and 351 (2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Education department officials said that an inquiry will be started to find out if there were any other victims during the accused’s previous postings.

“The teacher has been suspended with immediate effect. The department will also conduct an inquiry into his alleged misconduct. We will also see if there were more victims,” said a senior official of the education department, pleading anonymity.

According to information, the accused was conferred the National Award in 2018 for his efforts to transform the government schools of Punjab without any financial aid or government intervention. He was also felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Despite repeated attempts, the accused teacher couldn’t be contacted for comments.

Nabha deputy superintendent of police Mandeep Kaur said that raids were underway to nab the accused.