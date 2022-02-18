Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Solan court sentences rape, murder accused to death
chandigarh news

Solan court sentences rape, murder accused to death

23-year-old from Uttar Pradesh had raped, murdered a seven-year-old girl in Baddi industrial area in 2017
This is the first case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Himachal Pradesh where a sessions court has sentenced a convict to death. (Representative image)
Published on Feb 18, 2022 11:38 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A fast-track special court in Solan has sentenced a 23-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh to death for the brutal rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl in the Baddi industrial area in 2017.

Also read: Schools reopen at full strength in Himachal Pradesh

Additional district and sessions judge Parvinder Singh Arora awarded the death sentence to Akash Kumar, a resident of Hardoi district, terming it a rarest of rare case.

This is the first case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Himachal Pradesh where a sessions court has sentenced a convict to death.

Brutality makes it rarest of rare case

Pronouncing the sentence on Thursday, the judge noted that the nature of crime and the brutality committed on the seven-year-old victim was uncommon, making it a rarest of rare case. Any question of any other punishment is unquestionably foreclosed and sentence of imprisonment for life will be inadequate, the court observed.

RELATED STORIES

The court directed the prosecution to submit the proceedings to the Himachal Pradesh high court for the confirmation of the death sentence.

According to Section 336 of the Code of Criminal Procedure when a sessions court passes a death sentence, the proceedings are to be submitted to the high court, and the sentence shall not be executed unless it is confirmed by the high court.

Child died due to strangulation, damaged intestines

The court imposed a penalty of 25,000 on the accused under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act and recommended a compensation of 12.5 lakh to be paid to the parents of the victim.

District attorney Mohinder Kumar Sharma said the case pertains to February 20, 2017, when the accused lured the minor on pretext of giving her chips. He raped her and inserted wooden pieces in her private parts and later murdered her. The post-mortem revealed that the child died due to strangulation and insertion of foreign objects that had severely damaged her intestines.

Special public prosecutor Sunil Dutt Vasudeva appeared on behalf of the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP