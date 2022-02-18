Solan court sentences rape, murder accused to death

A fast-track special court in Solan has sentenced a 23-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh to death for the brutal rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl in the Baddi industrial area in 2017.

Additional district and sessions judge Parvinder Singh Arora awarded the death sentence to Akash Kumar, a resident of Hardoi district, terming it a rarest of rare case.

This is the first case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Himachal Pradesh where a sessions court has sentenced a convict to death.

Brutality makes it rarest of rare case

Pronouncing the sentence on Thursday, the judge noted that the nature of crime and the brutality committed on the seven-year-old victim was uncommon, making it a rarest of rare case. Any question of any other punishment is unquestionably foreclosed and sentence of imprisonment for life will be inadequate, the court observed.

The court directed the prosecution to submit the proceedings to the Himachal Pradesh high court for the confirmation of the death sentence.

According to Section 336 of the Code of Criminal Procedure when a sessions court passes a death sentence, the proceedings are to be submitted to the high court, and the sentence shall not be executed unless it is confirmed by the high court.

Child died due to strangulation, damaged intestines

The court imposed a penalty of ₹25,000 on the accused under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act and recommended a compensation of ₹12.5 lakh to be paid to the parents of the victim.

District attorney Mohinder Kumar Sharma said the case pertains to February 20, 2017, when the accused lured the minor on pretext of giving her chips. He raped her and inserted wooden pieces in her private parts and later murdered her. The post-mortem revealed that the child died due to strangulation and insertion of foreign objects that had severely damaged her intestines.

Special public prosecutor Sunil Dutt Vasudeva appeared on behalf of the state.