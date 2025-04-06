Solar panels to be installed at Haryana bus stands: Vij

Haryana Transport minister Anil Vij said that solar panels will be installed at bus stands in Haryana so that it can become self-sufficient in terms of electricity. Haryana Transport minister Anil Vij said that solar panels will be installed at bus stands in Haryana so that it can become self-sufficient in terms of electricity. (HT File)

Additionally, electric vehicle charging stations will also be established for electric buses including at Ambala Cantt, he said.

Speaking to media at Ambala, the minister said that he has directed concerned officers to install solar power panels at bus stands across Haryana to make it energy self-reliant.