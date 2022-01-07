Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Soldier found dead in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch
chandigarh news

Soldier found dead in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

A soldier was found dead under mysterious circumstances along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Thursday. The deceased has a gunshot wound.
The soldier was posted with the 8 Garhwal in the Balnoi area of the KG sector along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
Published on Jan 07, 2022 02:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

A soldier was found dead under mysterious circumstances along the LoC in Poonch district on Thursday, said officials. The deceased has a gunshot wound. He was from Uttarakhand.

“The soldier was posted with the 8 Garhwal in the Balnoi area of the KG sector along the LoC. He had suffered a gunshot wound. We have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPc,” said a police official. The army has also ordered a court of inquiry.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Omicron tally
Kazakhstan protests
Horoscope Today
Novak Djokovic
Ashes, Australia vs England 4th Test Day 2 LIVE score update
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP