Soldier found dead in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch
A soldier was found dead under mysterious circumstances along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Thursday. The deceased has a gunshot wound.
Published on Jan 07, 2022 02:44 AM IST
A soldier was found dead under mysterious circumstances along the LoC in Poonch district on Thursday, said officials. The deceased has a gunshot wound. He was from Uttarakhand.
“The soldier was posted with the 8 Garhwal in the Balnoi area of the KG sector along the LoC. He had suffered a gunshot wound. We have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPc,” said a police official. The army has also ordered a court of inquiry.
