Soldier found dead in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

A soldier was found dead under mysterious circumstances along the LoC in Poonch district on Thursday, said officials. The deceased has a gunshot wound. He was from Uttarakhand.

“The soldier was posted with the 8 Garhwal in the Balnoi area of the KG sector along the LoC. He had suffered a gunshot wound. We have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPc,” said a police official. The army has also ordered a court of inquiry.

