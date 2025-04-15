Menu Explore
Soldier injured in gunfight with terrorists in Poonch

ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
Apr 15, 2025 02:38 PM IST

A soldier was injured in an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces in Lasana village of Surankote, Poonch, officials said on Tuesday. He has been hospitalised, where his condition is said to be stable.

Security personnel keep vigil after a brief exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces in Lasana village of Surankote, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Tuesday. A soldier was injured in the gunfight. (PTI)
Security personnel keep vigil after a brief exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces in Lasana village of Surankote, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Tuesday. A soldier was injured in the gunfight. (PTI)

The forces, along with local police, had launched a search operation here on Monday night, following information about the presence of terrorists.

Army’s Jammu-based White Knight Corps wrote on X, “Contact was established with terrorists during a joint operation with the police at Lasana, Surankote, last night. Additional troops have been inducted, and search operations are going on to prevent the terrorists from escaping.”

The operations are part of a larger counter-terror campaign launched in Udhampur and Kishtwar districts to track down terrorists, who are believed to be part of a larger group, which had infiltrated from across the international border in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district recently.

Security forces have been tracking their movement since March 23 when they were first sighted in a forest in Saniyal village of Hiranagar sector.

On April 11 and 12, security forces had gunned down three Pakistani terrorists in Naidgam forest of Chatroo in Kishtwar district.

Two terrorists and four policemen were killed in the encounter on March 27 in Sufain forest near Jakhole village of Kathua district.

On April 12, a JCO, Kuldeep Chand of Himachal Pradesh, was killed in action while foiling an infiltration bid on the LoC in Keri Battal area of Akhnoor.

