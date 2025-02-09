Soldiers on patrolling duty fired upon near LoC in Rajouri

Soldiers on patrolling duty were fired upon from a forest across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, prompting retaliation by the Indian troops, security officials said. There was no casualty in the brief firing but an alert has been sounded to maintain strict vigil, the officials said. Soldiers on patrolling duty were fired upon from a forest across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, prompting retaliation by the Indian troops, security officials said. There was no casualty in the brief firing but an alert has been sounded to maintain strict vigil, the officials said. (ANI File)

“Few rounds of fire were opened at the Indian patrol. The fire had come from Pakistani post ‘Tatiq-I’ and Jabran Fwd (GF-9838)”, said officials.

“The Indian soldiers were patrolling close to their post. They also retaliated,” they added.

Indian intelligence agencies claim that Pakistan has kept 80 to 100 terrorists in launch pads across the LoC with an aim to push them into Jammu and Kashmir and stage attacks this summer.

On January 14, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh had warned Pakistan of punitive action at an ex-servicemen rally in Akhnoor.

He said that Islamabad should better close down all its terror training camps in Pak occupied Kashmir (PoK) and launch pads on other side of the Line of Control (LoC) or else get ready to face the consequences.