Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Soldiers on patrolling duty fired upon near LoC in Rajouri

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Feb 09, 2025 04:25 AM IST

Intelligence agencies claim that Pakistan has kept 80 to 100 terrorists in launch pads to push them into Jammu and Kashmir and stage attacks this summer.

Soldiers on patrolling duty were fired upon from a forest across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, prompting retaliation by the Indian troops, security officials said. There was no casualty in the brief firing but an alert has been sounded to maintain strict vigil, the officials said.

Soldiers on patrolling duty were fired upon from a forest across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, prompting retaliation by the Indian troops, security officials said. There was no casualty in the brief firing but an alert has been sounded to maintain strict vigil, the officials said. (ANI File)
Soldiers on patrolling duty were fired upon from a forest across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, prompting retaliation by the Indian troops, security officials said. There was no casualty in the brief firing but an alert has been sounded to maintain strict vigil, the officials said. (ANI File)

“Few rounds of fire were opened at the Indian patrol. The fire had come from Pakistani post ‘Tatiq-I’ and Jabran Fwd (GF-9838)”, said officials.

“The Indian soldiers were patrolling close to their post. They also retaliated,” they added.

Indian intelligence agencies claim that Pakistan has kept 80 to 100 terrorists in launch pads across the LoC with an aim to push them into Jammu and Kashmir and stage attacks this summer.

On January 14, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh had warned Pakistan of punitive action at an ex-servicemen rally in Akhnoor.

He said that Islamabad should better close down all its terror training camps in Pak occupied Kashmir (PoK) and launch pads on other side of the Line of Control (LoC) or else get ready to face the consequences.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On