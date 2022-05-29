Some forces want to jeopardise freedom of the country: Hooda at Jind OBC rally

Haryana Congress leaders on Saturday organised an OBC convention in Jind in which former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and national president of Congress backward classes cell Captain Ajay Yadav remained present.

Hooda said the Congress government had given full benefit of reservation and proper representation to the backward classes and only they can protect the rights of the backward classes.

“Even today, some forces want to jeopardise freedom of the country by dividing people on the basis of caste and religion. But all sections of the society should respond to the forces with solidarity. All of us should come together and ensure that everyone gets their right,” the former CM added.

Hooda said during his tenure, the government protected rights of the backward and the down-trodden.

“Apart from reservation given to the backward classes by our government, a historic decision was also taken to increase the reservation in Group A and B posts from 10 to 15%. A special provision was also made to give assured benefits to most backward classes,” he said.

“For children of backward classes, our government started a scholarship from Class 1 to 12. The Congress government also gave lakhs of free plots of 100 yards to SCs and OBCs. For the first time in the history of Haryana, his government waived-off loans worth ₹450 crore to the backward and the poor,” he added.

He said backward classes also had special representation in the government and Captain Ajay Singh Yadav, Rao Dan Singh, Ramkishan Gurjar and other strong leaders held ministerial and high positions in the government.