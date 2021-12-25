Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sons of SAD candidate booked for murder bid
chandigarh news

Sons of SAD candidate booked for murder bid

Sons of Tirath Singh Mahla, SAD candidate from Baghapurana, have been booked on charges of attempt to murder
The accused have been identified as Jaspreet Singh, Sukhpreet Singh, sons of Tirath Singh Mahla, who is also district president of the SAD.
Published on Dec 25, 2021 01:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Moga : Police have booked sons of Tirath Singh Mahla, SAD candidate from Baghapurana, on charges of attempt to murder after they allegedly thrashed a school bus driver for posting a comment on social media against the Akalis.

A case has been registered at the Baghapurana police station.

The accused have been identified as Jaspreet Singh, Sukhpreet Singh, sons of Tirath Singh Mahla, who is also district president of the SAD. Other accused include Rampal Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Gurlal Singh, residents of Mahla Kalan.

Investigation officer Sardara Singh said: “The victim, Mandeep Singh of Mahla Kalan village, is a bus driver. On Thursday, the accused intercepted his bus and thrashed him. The victim is undergoing treatment at the civil hospital.”

Mahla could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Christmas 2021
National Consumer Rights Day 2021
Merry Christmas
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP