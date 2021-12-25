Sons of SAD candidate booked for murder bid

Moga : Police have booked sons of Tirath Singh Mahla, SAD candidate from Baghapurana, on charges of attempt to murder after they allegedly thrashed a school bus driver for posting a comment on social media against the Akalis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case has been registered at the Baghapurana police station.

The accused have been identified as Jaspreet Singh, Sukhpreet Singh, sons of Tirath Singh Mahla, who is also district president of the SAD. Other accused include Rampal Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Gurlal Singh, residents of Mahla Kalan.

Investigation officer Sardara Singh said: “The victim, Mandeep Singh of Mahla Kalan village, is a bus driver. On Thursday, the accused intercepted his bus and thrashed him. The victim is undergoing treatment at the civil hospital.”

Mahla could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.