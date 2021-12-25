Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sons of SAD candidate booked for murder bid
chandigarh news

Sons of SAD candidate booked for murder bid

Sons of Tirath Singh Mahla, SAD candidate from Baghapurana, have been booked on charges of attempt to murder
The accused have been identified as Jaspreet Singh, Sukhpreet Singh, sons of Tirath Singh Mahla, who is also district president of the SAD.
The accused have been identified as Jaspreet Singh, Sukhpreet Singh, sons of Tirath Singh Mahla, who is also district president of the SAD.
Published on Dec 25, 2021 01:28 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Moga : Police have booked sons of Tirath Singh Mahla, SAD candidate from Baghapurana, on charges of attempt to murder after they allegedly thrashed a school bus driver for posting a comment on social media against the Akalis.

A case has been registered at the Baghapurana police station.

The accused have been identified as Jaspreet Singh, Sukhpreet Singh, sons of Tirath Singh Mahla, who is also district president of the SAD. Other accused include Rampal Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Gurlal Singh, residents of Mahla Kalan.

Investigation officer Sardara Singh said: “The victim, Mandeep Singh of Mahla Kalan village, is a bus driver. On Thursday, the accused intercepted his bus and thrashed him. The victim is undergoing treatment at the civil hospital.”

Mahla could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 25, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out