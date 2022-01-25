South Kashmir gets light rain, snowfall; mercury drops to -9.5°C in Gulmarg

After two days of snowfall and rains, the weather started to improve in parts of Jammu and Kashmir from Monday morning even though the Srinagar-Jammu Highway continued to remain closed for the second day amid isolated light precipitation in south Kashmir.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the night witnessed rains and snowfall at many places, there were no rains in Srinagar from morning unlike the past two days while the weather is mainly dry in northern and central Kashmir as well. However, light rains and snowfall were reported in south Kashmir.

“We are witnessing some isolated rains and snow in south Kashmir. The weather is dry in central and north Kashmir,” said Mohammad Hussain Mir, a meteorologist at the Srinagar centre of Indian Meteorological Department.

“The weather has started to improve and will remain dry from Tuesday,” he said.

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed for traffic on Sunday as light to moderate rains and snowfall triggered landslides following two days of precipitation.

“Jammu-Srinagar NH blocked at Panthyal due to loaded truck deeply embedded in the mud, restoration work is going on war footing basis. People are requested not to travel on Jammu-Srinagar NH without confirming the status of road from traffic control rooms,” traffic police said in a tweet on Monday morning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, traffic was restored on Srinagar Jammu Highway in the afternoon after a truck stuck in the mud was removed but the traffic was again stopped owing to landslides at Seer, Ramban.

“The road is temporarily closed. Subject to fair weather and better road conditions, light motor vehicles will be allowed on Tuesday Srinagar towards Jammu, “ said a traffic official.

The air couriers of the air force from Ladakh to Srinagar and back were cancelled due to bad weather at Kargil.

The J&K centre of the Indian meteorological department said that 12.8 cm of snow were recorded in Pahalgam in south Kashmir while 11 cm were recorded in ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir for the past 24 hours till 8:30 am on Monday. Bhaderwah in Jammu witnessed 7.4 cm snowfall.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The rains were more in Jammu division with 24.7 in Bhaderwah, 19.6 mm recorded in Banihal, and 16.2 mm in Batote.

The weatherman has predicted dry weather from Tuesday. “From Tuesday, the weather is expected to remain dry till January 29,” said the meteorologist Mohammad Hussain Mir.

“The night temperature will decrease and the day temperature will improve,” he said.

The lowest night temperature on Monday in Kashmir was recorded in the northern ski resort of Gulmarg where the mercury dropped to -9.5°C. The resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded -0.8°C.

The mercury settled at 2.8°C in summer capital Srinagar during the night while it was 0.2°C in south Kashmir’s Qazigund, the gateway into Kashmir from Jammu.

It was -0.5°C in Kokernag, 1.2°C in Konibal and 0.2°C in Kupwara.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The day temperatures on Sunday remained lowest at Gulmarg with -1.5°C and Srinagar recording the highest 6.4°C.

Kashmir is under the grip of Chilai Kalan, the valley’s harshest over 40-day winter period which started on December 21 and will be over by the end of January.