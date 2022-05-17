Spangle Condos residents decry RWA’s inaction over impotable water supply
Despite the drinking water samples from Spangle Condos, a residential society in Dhakoli, Zirakpur failing a quality test earlier this month, residents said the residents’ welfare association (RWA) responsible for the maintenance of the society has failed to take any action.
Residents had on May 1 filed an application with the health department for testing of samples after receiving unclean water, following which the senior medical officer (SMO) collected the same on May 2.
The sample, being pumped from a tubewell — the only source of water for the residents — was deemed unfit for human consumption in a May 6 report.
Naushad Wats, a resident of the society, said no resolution has been arrived at despite the residents writing multiple complaints to the concerned authorities. He further alleged that the RWA threatened the residents, saying they would discontinue essential services.
Wats claimed that the depth of the tubewell was just 75 feet and highlighted the absence of any secondary sources of supply, saying several residents have fallen ill after consuming the contaminated water over the last fortnight.
Residents said no efforts had been made towards providing an alternative source in the form of water tankers or a different supply connection.
Vivek Mahajan, another resident, also questioned the RWA over its inaction, saying nearly 280 families living in the society have been left with no option but to rely on water that was deemed unfit for consumption 10 days ago.
He also alleged that the RWA charges a maintenance fee from residents despite the society not having a completion certificate.
When contacted, RWA president Rajesh Jindal said, “The authorities took the samples, but I have not seen the report yet.”
