Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Contaminated water supply: Spangle Condos’ RWA starts work to install new tubewell
chandigarh news

Contaminated water supply: Spangle Condos’ RWA starts work to install new tubewell

A total of 280 families are currently residing in the Spangle Condos, which was hit by the problem of contaminated water supply; maintenance work for the society is undertaken by the RWA
The RWA of Spangle Condos, Zirakpur, has set a one-week deadline for setting up a new tubewell to fix contaminated water supply (AFP)
Updated on May 19, 2022 02:12 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A week after the Zirakpur Municipal Council (MC) issued a notice to the Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) of Spangle Condos society over contaminated water supply from a tubewell, the body’s members claimed they received the notice only on Wednesday and had initiated action.

The RWA members said work had begun to install a new tubewell, which will be completed within a week. In the interim, water tankers had been arranged to meet the society’s drinking water requirement.

A total of 280 families are residing in the residential society, whose maintenance work is undertaken by the RWA.

RWA president Rajesh Jindal said the new tubewell was being installed at a cost of around 12 lakh with the help of residents’ contribution, adding that around 240 families had deposited 3,500 each.

On May 9, MC had issued a notice to the RWA, directing them to stop supply from the society’s tubewell, since its water samples had failed a quality test and switch to water tankers till it was fixed/replaced.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP